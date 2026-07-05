Global Passport Index 2026: Nine Of 10 Nations Are European, Where Does India Rank?

The latest Global Passport Index 2026 highlighted how strongly European countries dominate travel freedom, with nine of the top ten positions held by nations from Europe. According to the 5th edition of the global passport index by Global Citizen Solutions, which measures how many destinations a passport holder can enter without getting a visa in advance, European states such as Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland sit near the top with access to around 185–186 destinations.

They are joined in the upper ranks by other EU and Schengen members like Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway, confirming that Europe remains the main hub for easy cross‑border travel.

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India's Position in Global passport index

India, by contrast, sits much lower down the table, though it has made slow but clear progress. In the Henley Passport Index 2026, India is reported around the 75th–80th rank, with access to roughly 55–56 destinations without a prior visa.

In the 2026 Global Passport Ranking Index table, India is grouped at rank 80 alongside Algeria and Niger, again with a score of 55 visa‑free or visa‑on‑arrival destinations, which works out to about 24 per cent of all countries tracked. Experts say this modest rise in rank is less about India signing many new travel deals and more about other countries losing access, which shifts the relative positions in the index, asp er NDTV.

Asian contenders in global passport index

Asia still makes a strong showing at the very top, led by Singapore, which holds the number one spot with visa‑free or visa‑on‑arrival access to about 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely with close to 188 destinations and share second place, while Malaysia also enters the top ten in some lists, underlining how fast Asian passports are gaining ground.

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The United States, despite a recent drop in some rankings, manages to stay inside the top ten with visa‑free access to around 179 destinations, but analysts note that its relative position has weakened compared to leading European and Asian passports.

For Indian travellers, these rankings are a reminder that an Indian passport still offers limited direct mobility compared to European, US or top Asian passports, but that the trend over the last decade has been slowly upward. As more Indians travel, study and work abroad, pressure is likely to grow for fresh visa‑waiver agreements, which could, over time, push India higher in future editions of the Global Passport Index.

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