June 30 Deadline Checklist: ITR Scrutiny, LPG e-KYC, Passport Fees, And More — Full List

The end of June brings several crucial compliance deadlines for taxpayers, consumers and businesses alike. Whether it is updating LPG e-KYC details for subsidy eligibility, addressing pending Income Tax scrutiny notices or completing quarter-end GST filings, June 30 marks an important cut-off. Missing these deadlines could prove costly. Here are the major dates to note.

LPG e-KYC Deadline For Subsidy Beneficiaries

Consumers using LPG cylinders supplied by Indian Oil's Indane, BPCL's Bharat Gas or HPCL's HP Gas must complete their e-KYC verification by June 30, 2026. The exercise is part of the oil marketing companies' drive to update customer records and ensure that cooking gas subsidies are credited only to eligible beneficiaries.

While LPG connections will remain active even if the deadline is missed, failing to complete e-KYC on time could disrupt subsidy payments and lead to inconvenience later.

Income Tax Department's Scrutiny Notice Deadline

Taxpayers who have already filed their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 should keep an eye on June 30, as it is the last date for the Income Tax Department to issue scrutiny notices under Section 143(2) for returns submitted during FY 2025-26.

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The department may select a return for scrutiny if it wishes to verify income declarations, deduction claims or certain financial transactions. A mismatch between the information reported in the return and official records, including Form 26AS, AIS, TIS or bank statements, may also result in a notice being issued.

It is worth noting that being selected for scrutiny does not necessarily indicate any irregularity. In many instances, the process is undertaken purely to confirm the correctness of the information filed.

Passport Applications To Become More Expensive From July

The Centre has revised passport application charges, making June 30 the last opportunity for applicants to submit requests under the current fee structure. The updated rates, introduced through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, will come into effect on July 1.

Under the revised pricing, a new or reissued 36-page passport will cost Rs 2,500, while applications made through the Tatkal route will cost Rs 5,000. A 60-page passport will be priced at Rs 3,500, with the corresponding Tatkal charge fixed at Rs 6,000.

The government has also increased the fees for replacing lost or damaged passports. Applicants seeking a replacement 36-page passport will have to pay Rs 5,000, whereas a replacement 60-page booklet will cost Rs 6,000. Under the existing fee structure, a standard 36-page passport costs Rs 1,500 and a 60-page passport costs Rs 2,000.

New Railway Rules Bring Tougher Penalties For Passengers

Commuters should be aware that Indian Railways is set to implement revised penalty provisions from July 1 under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. The changes include higher fines for travelling without a valid ticket and certain other violations covered by the Railways Act, 1989.

The minimum fine for ticketless or invalid-ticket travel has been increased to Rs 500, up from Rs 250, while passengers must also pay the corresponding fare. A similar revision has been made to the excess charge imposed on those travelling beyond the distance covered by their ticket.

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Despite the higher minimum penalties, the maximum punishment remains the same. Courts may still award up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both, depending on the nature of the offence.

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