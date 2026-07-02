UAE Expats Face Passport Delays As Contract Dispute Reaches Indian Supreme Court

Numerous foreigners are in limbo as a result of the delay in the introduction of Indian consular services in the United Arab Emirates due to a legal dispute.

The case, which is currently being waged in Indian courts, pits two unsuccessful bids against the Indian government's choice to award the contract for consular services in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Australia.

This occurred as the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai begin the temporary deployment of Indian passport renewals and other services in the UAE on Thursday.

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The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi declared earlier this year that it will take over for BLS, which has been in charge of passport, visa, and consular services for more than ten years. In November 2025, Alhind Tours & Travels won the new contract following a competitive bidding process.

Out of the four companies that were shortlisted, Alhind was selected since its bid was the least expensive.

However, the Indian embassy in the UAE has postponed the handover, which was initially planned for July 1, claiming "administrative reasons." The mission announced on social media that it would begin offering consular services "in a limited manner" on July 2. Claiming that they were eliminated "without assigning any reasons," two of the unsuccessful bidders have jointly challenged the bidding procedure and ruling in court.

Despite presenting a proposal that satisfied every requirement, the unsuccessful bidders have questioned why they were rejected at the technical evaluation stage. In the technical evaluation, one company received a score of 67.5%, falling shy of the qualifying threshold of 70%. However, it claims that the score was "arbitrary."

The Delhi High Court in India had already heard the matter. Without halting the changeover, the High Court postponed the case until July 13 on June 5. This meant that even while the legal challenge was still pending, the new provider could move forward with taking over operations.

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The case is anticipated to be heard by the Delhi High Court shortly. The implementation of consular services may go on as scheduled, be postponed further, or even be sent back for reassessment, depending on the results.

As of now, the Indian mission in the United Arab Emirates has announced limited walk-in consular services starting on July 2. These services will include passport, visa, and attestation services on a first-come, first-served basis between 9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

However, the uncertainty is far from over for many foreigners who are waiting to renew their passports, seek visas, or get credentials for their kids' college applications.

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