G7 Flow, Russian Diesel: What New Supply Streams Mean For Crude Oil Prices?

Emergency stock releases from G7 countries and a US-backed Russian diesel arrangement are adding fresh supply to a market squeezed by the Iran war.

The relief is likely to show up first in diesel, with a more limited effect on crude, since the volumes are small against global demand and much of the supply is temporary.

Where The New Supply Is Coming From

The G7 agreed last week to release 100 million barrels from emergency reserves and to refrain from energy export bans. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is prioritising diesel. The release will run for four months, with a substantial share of diesel due within 20 days.

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Germany has said it will free up to 15 million barrels of diesel, heating oil and crude, with diesel and heating oil first. France has announced 10 million barrels of diesel, while Italy says it has already met its 10 million-barrel commitment.

JPMorgan estimates Europe still had about 40 million barrels to deliver from the IEA's March pledge, so about 15 million remain after the French and German commitments.

The Russian Diesel Layer

US President Donald Trump has said Russia will ship 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, 500,000 tonnes in November and a million tonnes after that, totalling 4.8 million tonnes.

A temporary US Treasury licence allows the flows until April 2027. At the Kremlin's stated ceiling of 3 million tonnes a month, that would be roughly 22 million barrels, or under a million barrels a day.

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Why Crude May React Less Than Diesel

Diesel futures fell after reports of the stock-release talks. US contracts dropped 3.25% to $4.49 a gallon and European benchmarks fell 5.75%. Both measures target product shortages, which tend to move refining margins more than crude itself.

Europe has leaned heavily on US diesel this year, with imports at 302,000 barrels a day against 224,000 a year earlier, so any easing there reduces pressure on refiners to chase crude.

Limits Of The Relief

By reported rough estimate, 100 million barrels is about a day of global consumption. Stock releases also refill only once, and not all of the 400 million barrels promised in March have reached the market.

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Russian volumes depend on refineries damaged by Ukrainian strikes, and the licence expires in April 2027, which may deter long-term contracts.

What To Watch

The Strait of Hormuz remains the decisive factor, since a reopening would outweigh the new supply streams combined. Traders will also watch delivery of the first Russian cargoes in November and any further IEA releases.

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