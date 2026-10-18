France Struggles To Contain Fallout From Nationwide Protests

France is grappling with the aftermath of a weekend of widespread protests that descended into clashes between police and demonstrators and sparked some of the worst street violence the country has seen in years, with looting and landmarks set on fire.

The demonstrations drew more than half a million people to cities across the country on Saturday, but what started out as peaceful processions to complain about poor conditions in classrooms and hospitals and cost of living concerns soon deteriorated. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that 1,800 people nationwide had been arrested, including 855 in Paris.

Scenes of destruction spanned multiple cities, with hundreds of police and firefighters injured. The historic city hall in Limoges, central France was set on fire, gutting the building, while a tourist office was set ablaze in Lyon.

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The clashes come at a critical time for the country, with a presidential election looming in April as President Emmanuel Macron's term in office comes to an end. Discontent has been brewing across France over high living costs and students' dissatisfaction over the education system.

Demands for more funding are at odds with an economy desperately needing to get a grip on a fast-growing and expensive debt burden. Concerns over the country's finances are set to drag on into the election, with investor jitters lingering over what the frontrunners have to offer, and no clear path out of the crisis.

Macron is due to give a televised address at 8 p.m. local time in the wake of the protests, after a meeting with various ministers.

Fallout from the weekend's protests also sparked recriminations between political parties, exacerbating an already divided landscape. Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader who leads in polls ahead of the 2027 presidential election, directly blamed far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon for stirring up the violence.

A spat between Mélenchon and Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also emerged on X as protests spiraled out of control, with looting in large cities such as Paris and Bordeaux.

Le Pen said Saturday in a post on X that “legitimate social demands” were “hijacked by the far left and the rhetoric of Jean-Luc Mélenchon's members of parliament.”

A fire burns at a demonstration near Gare Saint-Lazare in Paris on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Mélenchon blamed police provocation for some of the disorder and wrote on X that “those who share our struggle are not to be involved in looting or vandalism.” Macron also reacted on X, calling for looters and vandals to be “prosecuted and punished,” standing in support of the police.

The mayors of Paris, Marseille and Lyon, have requested a meeting with the prime minister. Marseille's Benoit Payan pointed to the inadequacy of the state's plan for law and order on Saturday.

Damage from the unrest will cost “hundreds of millions of euros” to repair, according to Alexandre Bompard, the chief executive officer of grocer Carrefour SA and also the head of the French trade and distribution federation. He said in a Sunday interview on LCI that 1,500 storekeepers were affected, with about 20 of his own supermarkets looted.

Scenes of the Limoges town hall fire prompted a response from US Vice President JD Vance, who linked the events to immigration and a lack of assimilation. “I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” he wrote on X.

Saturday also marked a day of broader, uncoordinated demonstrations across Europe, with Belgium and Portugal among the countries affected.

In Italy, cost-of-living protests also descended into clashes in Turin and Bologna. In Milan, a loosely organized demonstration drew a mixed crowd before groups of mostly young, masked rioters fought police in and around Piazza Duomo, the main square at the heart of Italy's financial capital, throwing paving stones and firecrackers and looting stores.

“Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities on fire is not,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.

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