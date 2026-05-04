Former NYC Mayor Giuliani in Critical Condition, Trump Says

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized in Florida and is in critical condition, President Donald Trump said.

Giuliani, 81, "remains in critical but stable condition," his spokesperson Ted Goodman posted on X on Sunday.

"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," Trump said in a social post.

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Neither Trump nor Goodman specified where, for how long or for which ailment Giuliani has been hospitalized.

In recent years, Giuliani served as Trump's lawyer and aided his effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election by pressuring legislatures in seven battleground states won by President Joe Biden.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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