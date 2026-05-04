Iran's Warning To Trump: Interference In Maritime Regime Of Hormuz Will Be Treated As Ceasefire Violation

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a humanitarian initiative to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran on Monday issued a stern warning that any American interference would be treated as a ceasefire violation.

"WARNING .Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," said Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's national security commission.

He further added that the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts! "No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!"

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced 'Project Freedom', claiming that countries from all over the World have asked the United States if we could help free up their ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with.

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"They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders! For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business."

Trump said that the ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong and who are the victims of circumstance.

"This is a humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran."

ALSO READ: Iran's 'Hormuz Tollbooth': All You Need To Know About Tehran's Ship Transit Fees, US Sanctions Warning

At the same time, the US President said that his representatives were having positive discussions with Iran, which could lead to something “positive for all”.

The waterway is located in the Gulf, between Oman and Iran, and is recognised as one of the world's most important oil choke points. It has been effectively closed since February 28, when the US and Israel launched the war with Iran.

The US has also imposed an economic blockade targeted at Iran by denying any ships to transit to and from ports of the Persian Gulf nation.

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