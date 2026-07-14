'Far More Powerful': Netanyahu Issues Stern Warning To Iran As War Drums Grow Louder | Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran that any future attack on Israel will invite a far more capable, forceful response, underscoring the fragile security situation in the Middle East despite months of military exchanges between the two countries.

Speaking at the Negev Conference in Dimona, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's determination to counter threats from Tehran and said the country would not hesitate to act if provoked again.

"Do not count on there being quiet if you attack us," Netanyahu said while speaking at the Negev Conference in Dimona. "Nor will it be a repeat of what happened before. It will be much worse," he added, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

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The warning comes amid heightened tensions following direct military confrontation between Israel and Iran, which included missile and drone attacks as well as Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear-related infrastructure.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly maintained that they will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes.

Alongside his remarks on national security, Netanyahu highlighted what he described as rapid development in southern Israel, particularly in areas bordering Gaza.

“You can see it in Gaza. The Tekuma region is growing faster than anywhere else in the country.” he added.

Netanyahu also pointed to changes in Dimona, saying the government was focused on narrowing economic and geographic divides across the country.

“You cannot find an available apartment in Dimona. Before we came to power, there were many empty apartments in the city with cockroaches," he said.

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