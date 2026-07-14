Explosions, Fire, Sirens: Videos Capture Impact of US Strikes On Iran

The United States carried out a new wave of air and missile strikes against Iranian military targets, marking the third consecutive night of US attacks amid the escalating conflict between Washington and Tehran.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted around 90 Iranian military sites, including missile launch facilities, drone infrastructure, radar systems, air defence assets, command and control facilities, and naval infrastructure used to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Videos circulating on X show large explosions, fires and plumes of smoke at multiple locations in Iran that are claimed to have been hit during the US operation. Other videos capture air sirens, anti-aircraft fire and explosions as Iranian air defence systems responded to incoming strikes.

Washington said the strikes were a response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels and regional threats.

"Fresh scenes from Saravan show the aftermath of the U.S. strikes in Iran's deep southeast. The footage captures the damage in the Sistan-Baluchestan city after the strikes. Saravan sits inland near the Pakistan border, far from the demolished coastal corridor. It confirms tonights expanded reach into the interior, alongside Kish, Konarak, and Bandar Abbas." political commentator Mario Nafwal posted on X.

Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty. Iranian officials vowed retaliation and subsequently launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military installations and partner nations in the Gulf, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordon, and Qatar, The Guardian reported.

Air raid sirens and heightened military alerts were reported across parts of the Gulf region following Iran's retaliatory attacks. Several countries activated air defence systems and intercepted missiles and drones.

Iranian authorities reported casualties and infrastructure damage from the US strikes, though the exact toll varies across reports. International media reported damage to military installations, transport infrastructure, and other strategic sites in southern Iran.

The renewed strikes have heightened concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil exports pass. Oil prices rose sharply as traders feared disruptions to energy supplies and commercial shipping.

The United Nations and several governments urged both sides to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy. International observers warned that continued exchanges could widen the conflict across the Middle East.

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