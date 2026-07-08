'Era Of Bullying, Extortion Is Over': Iran's MB Ghalibaf Warns US After It Hits 80 Targets

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf hit out at Washington on Wednesday, accusing the United States of multiple violations of the memorandum of understanding governing the Iran-US ceasefire, hours after US Central Command confirmed a fresh round of retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf listed what he termed "major MOU violations by the US," citing the violation of "Iranian adjustments in the Strait," persistent threats of further strikes, the reinstating of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran and "continued Zionist aggression" on Lebanon.

"The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold," he wrote.

The comments came after CENTCOM said its forces had completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran on Tuesday, hitting more than 80 targets with precision munitions in what it described as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Iran War To Restart? US Hits 80 Targets With Precision Munitions; Report Says Trump Approved Strikes

US forces struck Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait, the command said, adding that the aim was to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the waterway.

CENTCOM identified the three commercial vessels struck by Iran as the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan and the Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity, calling the attacks a "clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire" that undermined freedom of navigation.

It said its forces "remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed."

The renewed exchange marks the most serious challenge yet to the memorandum signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 17, with talks in Doha last week having ended without progress on the Hormuz dispute.

ALSO READ: US Strikes Iran After Hormuz Ship Attacks Amid Khamenei funeral, Revokes Sanction Waiver On Oil

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