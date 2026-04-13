Donald Trump Takes Swipe At Pope Leo Amid Ongoing Feud; Posts AI Image Of Himself As Jesus Christ

As ties between the US President and Pope Leo XIV sour, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social portraying himself as Jesus Christ. In the image, he appears in robes, bathed in divine light, and seemingly healing a man, surrounded by angelic or soldier-like figures.

In the image, fighter jets streak across the sky, leaving trails as fireworks burst overhead, evoking both military strength and celebration, the Statue of Liberty in the background. The post comes shortly after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak.” He claimed the Pope is in the Vatican because he was elected as president in the White House.

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The Trump administration threatened Iran that "an entire civilisation will die tonight" if the nation continues its current trajectory. Pope Leo has issued a sharp rebuke following a week of escalating, tense dialogue between Washington and Tehran followed by conflicts, labeling recent threats from the United States as "unacceptable."

From the very beginning, the Pope opposed the US move and wrote on his official X account, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

He added, “Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples.”

In a scathing social media broadside, the US President has intensified his war of words with the Holy See, targeting Pope Leo personally while making a series of startling claims regarding the Catholic Church's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He alleged that Church leadership participated in the "arresting of priests, ministers, and everybody else" during global lockdowns. He further expressed a preference for the Pope's brother, Louis. "I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't!"

Trump asserted, "He wasn't on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

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He added, “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use common sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a great Pope, not a politician.”

The President intensified his attack on Pope Leo, branding him "weak on crime" and "weak on nuclear weapons." He slammed the Pontiff for meeting "Obama sympathizer" David Axelrod, whom he labeled a "loser" responsible for pandemic-era arrests of clergy, further deepening the historic rift between Washington and the Vatican.

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