Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Explodes On Launch Pad During Testing | Watch Video

A Blue Origin rocket exploded ahead of its launch pad during the testing phase phase. Officials calimed that all personnel at the site were safe. Dramatic visuals emerging from Florida show the Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploding on the launchpad during testing, sending flames and thick smoke, engulfing the area with fire.

Blue Origin, the space technology firm behind the rocket, was founded by billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos in 2000.



The company characterised the event as an “anomaly,” a euphemism frequently used across the space sector to refer to launch failures or explosions.

“We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more,” it posted on X.

The explosion occurred shortly before 9 PM local time at Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, designated Glenn LN-01, was undergoing a routine hotfire test ahead of its planned fourth mission.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed the rocket erupting into a massive ball of fire, followed by a towering plume of smoke that lit up the night sky. Flames and debris spread across the launch site, while the blast was reportedly heard even miles away from the launch facility.

ALSO READ: Blue Origin's New Glenn Booster Lands Successfully, But Mission Misses Satellite Orbit

Jeff Bezos Reacts

Calling it a rough day, Bezos said that all the personnel are safe. He went on to add that it too early to know the root cause of the incident.

“All personnel are accounted for and safe. It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it. Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it,” he tweeted.

What this explosion means

The explosion will likely force Blue Origin to pause the New Glenn program for an extended period while investigators determine what went wrong. Blue Origin had been aiming for as many as 12 New Glenn launches in 2026.

The company also has a role in NASA's Artemis lunar program, making the setback consequential well beyond its own commercial ambitions.

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