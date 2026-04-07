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Bill Gates To Appear Before House Epstein Panel On June 10

The New York Times reported in 2019 that Gates met with Epstein several times starting in 2011 and once stayed late at his New York townhouse.

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Bill Gates To Appear Before House Epstein Panel On June 10
Gates has called his relationship with Epstein a "huge mistake" and has denied wrongdoing.
Photo Source: Bloomberg

Tech billionaire Bill Gates will appear before the House panel investigating disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on June 10, said a person familiar with the plans.

The Microsoft Corp. co-founder was among a group of prominent figures with ties to Epstein that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer requested appear for transcribed interviews.

Gates has called his relationship with Epstein a “huge mistake” and has denied wrongdoing. A spokesperson for Gates didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but said after the panel's initial request that the billionaire welcomed the opportunity to speak with the committee.

The New York Times reported in 2019 that Gates met with Epstein several times starting in 2011 and once stayed late at his New York townhouse. The former Microsoft chief has said they discussed a philanthropy project but that their meetings stopped after the likelihood of getting funding diminished.

ALSO READ: Up To 75 Women Expected To Benefit From Bank Of America Settlement In Epstein Case: Report

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Bill Gates To Appear Before House Epstein Panel On June 10

Bill Gates To Appear Before House Epstein Panel On June 10

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