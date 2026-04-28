Bank of Japan's Split Vote on Rates Marks Most Hawkish Divide of Ueda Era

The Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in a split vote that increased the likelihood of a hike in June and pushed the yen higher.

The BOJ held its policy rate steady at 0.75% at the end of its two-day policy meeting Tuesday, according to a statement. Some 80% of 51 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the stand-pat decision.

The 6-3 vote represents the biggest divide under Kazuo Ueda's governorship, suggesting swelling pressure to normalize policy.

The yen strengthened after the announcement, briefly breaching 159 per dollar and pulling further away from levels that prompted the government to intervene to support it two years ago.

The board's split "strengthens the outlook for the next rate hike in June," said Homin Lee, strategist at Lombard Odier Singapore. It also "reinforces the case for hawkish press conference commentary, as Ueda cannot ignore the growing number of policy board members who are arguing for rate hikes."

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After the decision, traders saw a 74% chance of a rate hike when the BOJ next sets policy on June 16, according to pricing in the overnight swaps market. That's also tipped by BOJ watchers, with 57% forecasting a move then, according to a survey by Bloomberg News in the lead up to the decision.

Ueda's board raised its forecast for core inflation to 2.8% for this fiscal year, more than expected, in a quarterly outlook report. It now sees economic growth of 0.5% in the period revised down from 1% previously.

The BOJ underscored the need to watch developments in the Middle East and oil prices after US President Donald Trump's war in Iran derailed what markets had been betting would be a hike at Tuesday's meeting as recently as early April. Since then, many economists switched to forecasting a June increase.

"It is necessary to pay particular attention to the impact of the future course of the situation in the Middle East on financial and foreign exchange markets and on Japan's economic activity and prices," the bank said in a statement.

Traders will be watching for cues when Ueda briefs reporters at 3:30 p.m. in Tokyo. In April 2024, after a decision to hold rates, the governor's comments on the yen were taken as dovish, sparking a rout in the currency that ultimately prompted intervention days later.

The BOJ tweaked language in its statement around its intention to raise the benchmark rate if its economic outlook is realized.

The central bank said it would keep hiking rates in response to "developments" in the economy, whereas former language cited that bias in the case of economic "improvement" - a change that may leave scope for a move even as growth slows. The bank also said it would monitor financial conditions.

Hawkish board members Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura were joined by consensus-leaning member Junko Nakagawa in voting to increase rates at this meeting.

The bank said price trends are likely to be in line with its target of 2% in the second half of fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2027. That timing is largely in line with past guidance. The bank's rolling three-fiscal year outlook period has now shifted to include fiscal 2028.

The BOJ is the first among major central banks this week to stand pat, with the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank all forecast to follow suit as they assess fallout from the war in the Middle East. The BOJ's rates are the lowest among major economies, creating a yield gap that's contributing to the yen's relative weakness.

Still, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's preference for ongoing monetary stimulus may complicate the BOJ's efforts to continue policy normalization. Toichiro Asada, who is known as a reflationary academic, sat at the rate-setting meeting for the first time since he was selected by Takaichi to sit on the board. Ayano Sato, also known for her reflationary stance, will join the board in June.

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"Everything hinges on the situation in the Middle East," said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "I expect Ueda to signal at the press conference that while the BOJ remains committed to continuing rate hikes, it intends to maintain a free hand over the timing."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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