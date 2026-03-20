Video: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Heckled At Sydney Mosque During Friday Prayers

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heckled and asked to 'get out' during a visit to a mosque in Sydney on Friday.

The incident took place when Albanese, along with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, visited the Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. About 15 minutes after they joined the gathering, a group of protesters began shouting slogans and interrupting the event.

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Some people in the crowd called the leaders “genocide supporters” and demanded that they leave the mosque. Videos from the scene showed loud booing, while Security guards were seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.

Protesters heckled and booed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a visit to Australia's largest mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers, voicing anger over his stance on ally Israel's offensive in Gaza https://t.co/4AlOiMVJyq pic.twitter.com/wUUpXbkRuj — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2026

Following the disruption, Albanese and Burke left the venue, with some protesters continuing to shout “shame on you” as they exited.

The Albanese government has tried to balance its response — expressing concern for civilians in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire, while also supporting Israel's right to defend itself.

This approach has drawn criticism from different sides. Sections of the Muslim community have accused the government of not doing enough to support Palestinians, while others have also questioned its overall stance on the conflict.

Tensions have been building in Australia since the Gaza war began in 2023. The conflict has led to protests, rallies and strong reactions from both Muslim and Jewish communities across the country.

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Similar protests were seen earlier this year when Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Australia, with large demonstrations and several arrests reported in Sydney.

Despite the incident, Albanese later said the visit was largely positive, suggesting that the disruption came from a small group.

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