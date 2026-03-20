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Video: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Heckled At Sydney Mosque During Friday Prayers

Videos from the scene showed loud booing, whileSecurity guards were seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.

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Video: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Heckled At Sydney Mosque During Friday Prayers
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Photo: Anthony Albanese/ X Video grab

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heckled and asked to 'get out' during a visit to a mosque in Sydney on Friday.

The incident took place when Albanese, along with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, visited the Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. About 15 minutes after they joined the gathering, a group of protesters began shouting slogans and interrupting the event.

Also Read: India Exploring New Energy Options; Australia, Canada Offer Additional Gas Supply: Sources

Some people in the crowd called the leaders “genocide supporters” and demanded that they leave the mosque. Videos from the scene showed loud booing, while Security guards were seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.

Following the disruption, Albanese and Burke left the venue, with some protesters continuing to shout “shame on you” as they exited.

The Albanese government has tried to balance its response — expressing concern for civilians in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire, while also supporting Israel's right to defend itself.

This approach has drawn criticism from different sides. Sections of the Muslim community have accused the government of not doing enough to support Palestinians, while others have also questioned its overall stance on the conflict.

Tensions have been building in Australia since the Gaza war began in 2023. The conflict has led to protests, rallies and strong reactions from both Muslim and Jewish communities across the country.

Also Read: Who Is Policing Gaza? Trump Details 20,000-Strong International Security Force

Similar protests were seen earlier this year when Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Australia, with large demonstrations and several arrests reported in Sydney.

Despite the incident, Albanese later said the visit was largely positive, suggesting that the disruption came from a small group.

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