Who Is Policing Gaza? Trump Details 20,000-Strong International Security Force

US President Donald Trump on Thursday held the first meeting of his newly formed Board of Peace at the United States Institute of Peace, outlining funding commitments and plans for Gaza's reconstruction.

The initiative, first announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos as part of his UN-endorsed 20-point peace plan, has drawn mixed reactions, with some US allies wary it could sideline the United Nations. Reports that $1 billion contributors may receive permanent membership have also raised concerns.

The meeting was attended by Trump, who chairs the board, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and representatives from participating nations. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was the only non-political attendee.

Here are five key takeaways:

1. Trump Announces $10 Billion US Commitment

Trump said the United States would contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace.

“The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built,” he said, adding, “the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion.”

He did not say whether congressional approval has been sought, but described the amount as “a very small number” compared to the cost of war.

2. Five Nations Pledge Troops For Gaza Force

General Jasper Jeffers said Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania have pledged troops for the planned International Stabilization Force (ISF), while Egypt and Jordan will train police.

“For the last few months, we've had a team on the ground… preparing the infrastructure for the ISF,” Jeffers said, adding that operations will begin in Rafah and expand sector by sector.

The long-term target is 12,000 police and 20,000 ISF soldiers, with Indonesia serving as deputy commander.

According to an Al-Jazeera report Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has said that his country will send up to 8,000 personnel to Gaza “to make this peace work.”

Kazakhstan, Morocco, and Albania also pledged troops, while Egypt and Jordan will train police. Indonesia emphasized its mission aims to uphold international law amid the ongoing conflict.

3. $7 Billion In Relief Pledges

Trump said nine countries — Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait — have pledged more than $7 billion for Gaza relief.

“I'm pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait have all contributed more than $7 billion toward the relief package,” he said.

Trump also said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance will raise an additional $2 billion. Japan will host fundraising events, with participation expected from South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, China and Russia.

Additionally, “FIFA will be helping to raise a total of $75 million for projects in Gaza,” Trump said.

4. Board To ‘Look Over' The United Nations

Trump said the Board of Peace would “almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly,” adding that while he is “working very closely” with the UN, it has not met its “tremendous potential.”

His remarks come as UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of “imminent financial collapse” without funding reforms. The US owes $2.196 billion to the UN's regular budget.

“We're going to strengthen the United Nations… They need help money wise. We're going to help them money wise,” Trump said, without specifying an amount.

5. Iran Remains A Major Flashpoint

Trump repeatedly called Iran a “threat” to regional stability, urging the country to join peace efforts but warning of consequences if it does not.

Amid speculation of US military action, he confirmed 22 additional B-2 stealth bombers have been ordered and said Iran “can't have a nuclear weapon.” Clarity on a potential deal or further action is expected “probably over the next 10 days.”

Meanwhile, US Congress members Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie plan to seek a vote to limit Trump's ability to use force against Iran without Congress, noting a reported 90% chance of strikes.

