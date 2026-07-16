Apocalyptic Canada Wildfire Videos Go Viral; US States Issue Air Quality Warnings

Dramatic footage of forest fires tearing through northwestern Ontario has flooded social media this week, as thick smoke drifted across the Canada-US border, triggering air quality warnings in New York, Michigan and several other American states.

One widely shared clip, posted by the account Weather Monitor, showed Highway 11 bathed in a deep, blood-red glow on Tuesday evening, with the sky turning nearly black over the roadway.

Another video, verified by CBS News, captured the moment forest fires closed in on a stranded freight train near Armstrong, Ontario, with flames visible through the carriage windows. "This could potentially overtake us here, this has gotten a little scary," a crew member was heard telling the train operator, adding, "Y'all need to hurry up here. Seriously. We're encased in flames."

Further clips circulating online showed Toronto's skyline shrouded in a thick orange haze, with on-screen text noting the city recorded the world's worst air quality on Wednesday, and aerial footage over Thunder Bay depicting billowing white and grey smoke plumes rising from the tree line.

A separate video showed a man standing before a wall of flame and dense smoke as wildfire ripped through a forest, filmed by an account posting under the handle Twilight.

The visuals align with confirmed reports from Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources, which recorded 148 active wildfires burning across the region's northwest, with 69 classified as not under control, as of Wednesday. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for several communities, including Armstrong and Whitesand First Nation, with residents relocated to Thunder Bay and Toronto.

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As the smoke drifted south, social media posts from Buffalo and Detroit — including one warning residents of Western New York about hazardous PM2.5 particles, and another showing Detroit's skyline vanishing behind haze — reflected genuine deterioration in air quality across the US Midwest and Northeast.

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Smoke has pushed unhealthy air quality into the Northeast and Midwest, with hazy, orange skies reported over New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Officials expect the smoke to persist through Friday, when a shift in wind direction and forecast rain are likely to bring relief to both air quality and firefighting efforts in Ontario, CNN reported.

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