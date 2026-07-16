Apocalyptic Canada Wildfire Videos Go Viral; US States Issue Air Quality Warnings

Dramatic footage of forest fires tearing through northwestern Ontario has flooded social media this week, as thick smoke drifted across the Canada-US border, triggering air quality warnings in New York, Michigan and several other American states.
One widely shared clip, posted by the account Weather Monitor, showed Highway 11 bathed in a deep, blood-red glow on Tuesday evening, with the sky turning nearly black over the roadway.
An apocalyptic scene unfolded on Highway 11 in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, this evening as the sky turned deep red and nearly black. pic.twitter.com/KK2RVqLMtP— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 15, 2026
Another video, verified by CBS News, captured the moment forest fires closed in on a stranded freight train near Armstrong, Ontario, with flames visible through the carriage windows. "This could potentially overtake us here, this has gotten a little scary," a crew member was heard telling the train operator, adding, "Y'all need to hurry up here. Seriously. We're encased in flames."
Massive Wildfires Ravage Northern Ontario pic.twitter.com/3glnESK4h1— TaraBull (@TaraBull) July 15, 2026
Video shows forest fires burning around a freight train in rural Canada, with the crew fearing the flames could reach them as bright orange flames surrounded the stranded train outside Armstrong, Ontario, late Tuesday. “This could potentially overtake us here, this has gotten a… pic.twitter.com/Xq4MzWc6nZ— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2026
Further clips circulating online showed Toronto's skyline shrouded in a thick orange haze, with on-screen text noting the city recorded the world's worst air quality on Wednesday, and aerial footage over Thunder Bay depicting billowing white and grey smoke plumes rising from the tree line.
Toronto right now— Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) July 15, 2026
Wildfire smoke across Canada has turned the sky orange.
????????????pic.twitter.com/T2hRF6dd28
CANADA BATTLES MASSIVE WILDFIRES— Sumit (@Sumishiv1406) July 16, 2026
Aerial footage shows a massive wildfire burning north of Thunder Bay with huge plumes of smoke stretching across the sky The dramatic view highlights the scale and intensity of the ongoing fire#Canada #Wildfires #ThunderBay #Ontario pic.twitter.com/Pns00nNIY0
A separate video showed a man standing before a wall of flame and dense smoke as wildfire ripped through a forest, filmed by an account posting under the handle Twilight.
#BREAKING: ???????? Massive wildfires ripping through Canada right now with huge flames and thick smoke everywhere. #CanadaWildfires #WildfireSeason pic.twitter.com/l8MJac3chB— Twilight (@TwilightDewy) July 15, 2026
The visuals align with confirmed reports from Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources, which recorded 148 active wildfires burning across the region's northwest, with 69 classified as not under control, as of Wednesday. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for several communities, including Armstrong and Whitesand First Nation, with residents relocated to Thunder Bay and Toronto.
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148 Wildfires ????— Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) July 15, 2026
Ontario Northwest
• 69 not under control
• 7 being held
• 5 under control
• 67 being observed
• Evacuations
It's bad. Smoke plume spread across Ontario & Great Lakes & Upper Midwest of the US.
???? Credit: lyndo.tyler (IG)
https://t.co/76t4B0FoMW https://t.co/7MNWtGusuI pic.twitter.com/2ZfxyBDDFI
As the smoke drifted south, social media posts from Buffalo and Detroit — including one warning residents of Western New York about hazardous PM2.5 particles, and another showing Detroit's skyline vanishing behind haze — reflected genuine deterioration in air quality across the US Midwest and Northeast.
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⚠️ Western New York Warning— A Gene Robinson (@AlGeneRobi96834) July 15, 2026
If you're in Buffalo or anywhere across Western New York, step outside and look at the sky.
If it looks like 7:00 or 8:00 at night, but it's only early afternoon, you're likely seeing dense wildfire smoke that has drifted south from Canada.
This… pic.twitter.com/zwnb8DTk82
Detroit's skyline has disappeared behind a thick layer of wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada.— AsDetroitsOwn (@AsDetroitsOwn) July 16, 2026
The haze has returned, reducing visibility across the city and causing air quality to deteriorate. pic.twitter.com/IRMACTJONU
Smoke has pushed unhealthy air quality into the Northeast and Midwest, with hazy, orange skies reported over New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Officials expect the smoke to persist through Friday, when a shift in wind direction and forecast rain are likely to bring relief to both air quality and firefighting efforts in Ontario, CNN reported.
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