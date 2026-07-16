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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes To Secure Strait Of Hormuz; Iran Links It To National Security

The United States imposed a maritime blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to secure shipping amid escalating tensions.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes To Secure Strait Of Hormuz; Iran Links It To National Security
Iran War Live Updates
24 minutes ago

The US military has said it is launching another wave of strikes on Iran, the third in 24 hours. It carried out a wave of strikes, hitting dozens of targets overnight, the military's Central Command said Wednesday, and then resumed striking Iran during daylight — an unusual move that further signalled the increasing tempo of the attacks. Another wave of strikes began late Wednesday, the third in 24 hours.

The United States has instituted a maritime blockade to secure the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has linked control of the waterway to its core national security and announced an immediate closure of the passage. The strikes, conducted by US Central Command targeting Iranian missile capabilities, radars, air-defense systems, and drone storage sites.

Trump announced a maritime blockade against Iranian shipping alongside a 20% cargo levy, stating the route remains open to non-Iranian commercial traffic. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Persian Gulf Strait Authority declared the strait closed due to foreign military interference, restricting transit permits until regional stability returns.

Jul 16, 2026 08:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Missiles Strike Near Children's Cancer Hospital In Iran

The United States military launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, targeting installations linked to threats against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, even as Iranian state media alleged that missiles had struck close to a hospital in Ahvaz that treats children with cancer.

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US Missiles Strike Near Children's Hospital In Iran's Ahvaz As Fresh Attacks Continue

Jul 16, 2026 08:08 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran To Secure National Interests

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran has never welcomed war, but it must always be ready to fight and stand until the end to safeguard its national security and interests

We must also use the tools of diplomacy and negotiations to realise and secure our national interests, Ghalibaf says

If Iran is not going to benefit from the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US, it has no reason to adhere to it, he added

Negotiations at this stage are not equivalent to compromise, but, along with war, are part of the strategy of resistance and protection of our national interests, Ghalibaf says

Separating and choosing either negotiations or war as the only solution is a strategic error, he added.

(Source: Al Arabiya)

Jul 16, 2026 07:33 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Completes Evening Wave Of Strikes

US Central Command (CENTCOM) ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15.

US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas.

Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave.

The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction.

Jul 16, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Reimposes Naval Blockade

The US reimposed a naval blockade on Iran and intensified its airstrike campaign Wednesday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The American strikes hit an Iranian army barracks, killed at least seven troops and wounded hundreds of people across the country, Iranian officials said.

Days of back-and-forth strikes by the U.S. and Iran across the Middle East — and renewed threats to the waterway crucial to global energy supplies — have shredded the interim deal to end the conflict and the region could tip back into all-out war.

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