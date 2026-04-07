14 Million Ready To Be Martyred: Iran Calls For Human Chains Around Power Plants As Trump’s Deadline Nears

With hours left before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump over the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has intensified its defiant posture, calling for mass civilian mobilisation and rejecting a temporary ceasefire proposal.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said over 14 million citizens have declared their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the country.

“More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives… I too have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran,” he said in a post on X.

بیش از ۱۴ میلیون ایرانی غیور تا این لحظه اعلام آمادگی کرده‌اند جان خود را برای دفاع از ایران فدا کنند. من نیز جان‌فدای ایران بوده‌ام، هستم و خواهم بود.#جان_فدا — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 7, 2026

The figure marks a sharp jump from earlier state media estimates of volunteers mobilised through outreach campaigns.

Also Read: Iran's Kharg Island Targeted With Multiple Strikes Amid Trump's Deadline, Railway Bridge In Kashan Hit

In a parallel move, Deputy Sports Minister Alireza Rahimi urged citizens, including young people, athletes, artists, students, university students, and their professors, to form human chains around power plants across Iran. “We will stand hand in hand to say: Attacking public infrastructure is a war crime,” he said, according to AP, calling the facilities “national assets belonging to Iran's future.”

The developments come as Tehran formally rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal, insisting instead on a permanent resolution to the conflict. The standoff has deepened since Iran moved to restrict oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli strikes on February 28, a move that has sharply disrupted global energy markets despite limited passage for friendly nations.

Also Read: 'It Is Trump Who Has 20 Hours': Top Iranian Leader As Tehran Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal

Meanwhile, Trump has escalated his rhetoric, warning of sweeping military action if Iran does not lift the blockade. “The entire country can be taken out in one night… Every bridge in Iran will be decimated… Every power plant… out of business,” he said during a press conference, reiterating an earlier social media warning.

Despite the heightened tensions, diplomatic channels remain active. Officials told Reuters that mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye are racing against time to broker a breakthrough before the deadline.

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