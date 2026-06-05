'Are You From India?': Trump's Exchange With Reporter After Trade Deal Question Goes Viral

A lighthearted moment at the White House on Friday has gone viral on social media, after US President Donald Trump cracked a joke at an Indian reporter's expense during a press interaction.

He also quipped that he thought the journalist was from Germany before quickly walking it back with characteristic humour.

The exchange unfolded as reporters gathered at the White House to put questions to the President.

When an Indian journalist stepped forward to ask a question, Trump paused and turned the moment into a brief comedy routine. "Are you from India? I thought you were from Germany?" he said, drawing laughter from those in the room.

He immediately clarified he was not being serious, adding: "I'm only kidding. You're central casting, OK? That's a very good thing."

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The phrase "central casting" implies that someone looks exactly the part they are playing, in this case, the picture-perfect image of an Indian reporter. The remark was met with amusement, and the clip quickly circulated widely on social media platforms, garnering tens of thousands of views within hours.

The moment came as India-US relations were already firmly in the spotlight. Trump made a series of significant statements on Thursday, reaffirming his personal bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing confidence that the two countries would finalise a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement.

His warm tone toward India has been a consistent feature of his public remarks in recent weeks, even as broader negotiations between Washington and New Delhi continue.

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