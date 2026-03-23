Leonid Radvinsky Net Worth: Here's How Much OnlyFans Owner Earned

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky died of cancer on Monday. He was 43. The company, in a statement, shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

It read, “We are deeply saddened ​to announce the death of Leo ​Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer. His family have requested privacy at ​this difficult time."

OnlyFans was founded by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely in 2016.

ALSO READ: Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death: OnlyFans Owner Passes Away At 43. Here's What We Know

Who was Leonid Radvinsky

Radvinsky was a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur. He acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder, reported Reuters.

He also owned a venture capital fund - Leo - founded in 2009. It focuses on investments in technology companies.

Leonid Radvinsky Net Worth

As per Forbes, Radvinsky's net worth was $4.7 billion at the time of his death. He was placed at No. 181 on the 2025 Forbes 400 ranking of the wealthiest people in the US. He used to make $1.8 billion in dividends in early 2025, the report added.

Radvinsky, in August last year, was also in talks to sell OnlyFans, Forbes reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Radvinsky and his wife were major supporters of a $23 million grant program for cancer research through a gastrointestinal research foundation in 2024.

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