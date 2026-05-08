Technical Stock Calls: Check Kush Bohra's Top Buy Calls Of The Day

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified high-conviction trading opportunities for the upcoming session, focusing on the crane rental, pharmaceutical, and electrical equipment sectors. His latest picks feature Sanghvi Movers, Natco Pharma, and HPL Electric & Power, all showing strong technical setups backed by recent corporate developments.

​Sanghvi Movers

Bohra sees a bullish setup in the heavy-lifting major Sanghvi Movers. The stock is attracting attention ahead of its Q4 FY26 earnings release, with market participants closely monitoring revenue execution in the seasonally strong March quarter.

​Target 1: Rs 346

​Target 2: Rs 357

​Stop Loss: Rs 330

​Natco Pharma

In the pharmaceutical space, Natco Pharma continues to ride high on the momentum of its March 2026 launch of generic Semaglutide. The stock is positioned for further upside as it capitalizes on the massive demand for affordable weight-management and diabetes solutions in the domestic market.

​Target 1: Rs 1,180

​Target 2: Rs 1,210

​Stop Loss: Rs 1,120

​HPL Electric & Power

Bohra has identified a buying opportunity in HPL Electric, following the company's recent announcement of securing smart meter orders worth Rs 242 crore from the GMR Group. The technical setup suggests a breakout as the order win provides significant revenue visibility for the upcoming quarters.

​Target 1: Rs 393

​Target 2: Rs 403

​Stop Loss: Rs 373

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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