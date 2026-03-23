Leonid Radvinsky Cause Of Death: OnlyFans Owner Passes Away At 43. Here's What We Know

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of content subscription platform OnlyFans, died at the age of 43 on Monday after a long and private battle with cancer, the company confirmed in a statement.

The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur passed away peacefully following his illness, which had largely remained unknown to the public.

In its statement, OnlyFans said it was “deeply saddened” by his death and requested privacy for his family during this time.

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Radvinsky was the majority owner and director of Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans.

He acquired the company in 2018 and played a key role in its growth into one of the world's most widely used subscription-based content platforms.

Known for maintaining a low public profile, Radvinsky rarely appeared in media or public events despite his status as a billionaire. Under his ownership, OnlyFans saw rapid expansion, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when more creators and users turned to digital platforms for income and content.

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Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Radvinsky later moved to the United States, where he built his career in the technology and online content industry. Before acquiring OnlyFans, he had founded and invested in several internet-based ventures, including adult content platforms and a venture capital fund focused on technology companies.

Apart from his business activities, Radvinsky was also involved in philanthropic work. Reports noted that he and his wife supported medical research initiatives, including a major grant programme for cancer research in recent years.

His death comes at a time when OnlyFans continues to be a major player in the global creator economy, connecting content creators directly with subscribers through a paid model.

Further details about his passing have not been disclosed, and the company has not announced any immediate changes in leadership following his death.

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