Income Tax: Not Everyone Needs To File Returns — Here's Who Can Skip It And Why

Whether you are an earning individual or a senior citizen, staying up to date with tax laws is very important. As rules, exemptions and compliance requirements keep changing over time, understanding these updates can help individuals avoid penalties and file income tax correctly within deadlines. Tax laws also define who must file returns and who is exempt based on income level or age limit.

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In India, not everyone is required to file income tax returns. Certain groups are exempt depending on income limits, senior citizen status or other conditions set by the government. These exemptions reduce the burden on low-income individuals and simplify compliance for eligible taxpayers under the law.

Who Can Skip Filing Tax Returns?

Under Indian tax laws, individuals below basic exemption income limits are not required to pay income tax and don't need to file returns.

India currently follows two regimes: old and new. In the old regime, income up to Rs 5 lakh per financial year is tax-free through rebates. In the new regime, the basic exemption limit is Rs 12 lakh. Tax is applied only on income above these thresholds, and rates increase in slabs depending on total earnings. This applies to individuals aged 60 or below.

For individuals aged between 60 and 80 years, the basic income exempted limits are: up to Rs 3 lakh in old regime and up to Rs 12 lakh in new regime through rebates.

The laws have a separate provision for “super” senior citizens who are aged 80 years or above. In their case, income of up to Rs 5 lakh is tax-free under the old regime. The limit in the new regime remains teh same. So, people not falling in these basic income limits are not required to file their ITRs.

Special Case For Senior Citizens Above 75 Years

Relief is also provided to senior citizens aged 75 and above under certain conditions. According to the Section 194P of the law, if an Indian resident individual aged 75 years or above only has a pension income and interest income, they don't need to pay taxes or file ITR.

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As per the law, the interest must be earned from the same specified bank where the pension is received. To avail this benefit, senior citizens are required to submit a declaration to the bank.

“The bank is a ‘specified bank' as notified by the Central Government. Such banks will be responsible for the TDS deduction of senior citizens after considering the deductions and rebate under Section 87A. Once the specified bank, as mentioned above, deducts tax for senior citizens above 75 years of age, there will be no requirement to furnish income tax returns by senior citizens,” the law states.

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