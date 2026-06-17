Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Drops Perilously Close To 10%; Monsoon Delay Drives Water Crisis Concern

The water level in the seven water-supplying lakes of Mumbai remained critically low at just 10% on Wednesday. With the southwest monsoon delayed by a week in Mumbai, concerns have emerged over the water supply in the city.

The data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that the seven lakes in Mumbai contained a total of 1,44,918 million litres of stock, compared to its overall capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

The seven water-supplying lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. These lakes are heavily dependent on the monsoon season to replenish.

According to the BMC, Upper Vaitarna lake remained completely empty on Wednesday. Modak Sagar contained 29% stock of its 1,28,925 million litres total capacity. Similarly, Tansa lake was at just 4.71% and Middle Vaitarna contained around 10% of its total capacity.

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Together, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna collectively held 9.33% of their total 6,94,582 million litres storage capacity. Bhatsa lake stood at 9.29% capacity, while Vihar lake was at 42.11%. Tulsi Lake was at 23.06%, highlighting the stress across Mumbai's reservoir system.

In view of the situation, Mumbai will see a 20% cut in water supply to commercial units, while a 10% reduction in overall provision will continue, according to a BMC circular issued on Wednesday. All temporary water connections with regards to construction sites will also be suspended immediately.

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Delay In Southwest Monsoon:

Mumbai typically receives the southwest monsoon on June 11. The over a week-long delay of monsoon in the city is a result of a combination of factors, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dr. D.S. Pai, chief forecaster at the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, explained that an “anticyclonic circulation” north of Mumbai and an “unfavourable” Madden-Julian Oscillation phase are blocking the monsoon's progress.

These systems, driven by strong westerly winds, are usually pushed north by the monsoon winds in the summer months. However, a weakened monsoon momentum, caused by El Nino and other factors, is unable to push these systems.

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This is likely to delay the monsoon over Mumbai by another five to six days, the IMD chief said. The IMD has predicted the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in Mumbai towards evening on June 18.

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