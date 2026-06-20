Only 9% Water Left In Mumbai Lakes; Will Upcoming Monsoon Rains Be Enough?

The combined water stocks across the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai have plunged to a critical 9% of their total capacity as of 6 a.m. today (June 20), according to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With monsoon rains yet to significantly replenish the catchment areas, the city's total live storage stands at just 130,275 million litres out of an overall full capacity of 1,447,363 million litres, raising concerns over the city's water security for the coming weeks.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

A breakdown of reservoir levels paints a worrying picture, especially across the city's largest water bodies. Upper Vaitarna, capable of storing 227,047 million litres of usable water, has exhausted its live stock entirely and is now effectively empty. Tansa is also under severe strain, with reserves standing at only 5,015 million litres: just 3.46% of its 145,080 million-litre capacity.

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Bhatsa, the region's largest reservoir and principal water source, remains at critically low levels. Despite its massive storage capacity of 717,037 million litres, it currently holds only 59,518 million litres of live water, representing just 8.30% of its total capacity. Middle Vaitarna is in a similarly fragile position, with reserves standing at 20,008 million litres, or 10.34% of its 193,530 million-litre capacity.

While the larger reservoirs continue to struggle, some of the smaller lakes are showing comparatively healthier storage levels. Modak Sagar is currently operating at 25.18% of capacity, with water reserves of 32,463 million litres. Tulsi, the smallest reservoir in the network, holds 1,792 million litres of water, leaving it 22.28% full.

Among all the reservoirs, Vihar currently boasts the highest percentage of available storage. The lake is 41.44% full, with 11,478 million litres of water in reserve, although its overall capacity remains relatively modest at 27,698 million litres.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, whilst the minimum temperature will be 29°C. A yellow alert for hot and humid conditions has been issued for the day.

Conditions will remain largely similar on Sunday, with temperatures holding steady between a minimum of 29°C and a maximum of 35°C. The sky is predicted to be partly cloudy, with the city likely to experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

As the new week commences, the weather is anticipated to become more volatile. Although the maximum temperature will drop slightly to 34°C and the minimum to 28°C, a yellow warning has been issued. Mumbaikars should prepare for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, alongside rain or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening.

The weather pattern is forecast to continue into Tuesday, bringing temperatures of 28°C to 34°C. Warnings related to thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds remain active, with wind speeds expected to reach 30–40 kmph. Fresh rounds of heavy rain are likely to sweep through during the afternoon and evening.

So, Mumbaikars can expect some relief from hot and humid conditions in the coming week. And with rainfall expected to pick from June 22 onwards, if catchment areas receive sizeable rainfall then water levels could rise further which could later lead to BMC withdrawing its water curbs places for the island city.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Water Tanker Prices Surge Up To 30% Amid Water Shortage, Delayed Monsoon

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