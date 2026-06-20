Mumbai To Finally Get Proper Monsoon Rains From June 22? IMD Forecast Offers Hope After Long Dry Spell

After days of hot and humid weather, Mumbai is likely to see a significant change in conditions from Monday (June 22) onwards, with rainfall activity expected to increase across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience hot and humid conditions along with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers till June 20. However, weather conditions are forecast to become more active from June 21, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms likely in several areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places on June 22 and June 23.

Mumbai and Konkan region are likely to witness a noticeable shift in weather patterns over the next 48 hours. Increased moisture inflow is expected to strengthen rain activity from Sunday night, leading to more widespread showers across the region.

Rainfall Likely To Intensify Beyond Mumbai

Meanwhile, neighbouring districts are also expected to witness a gradual increase in rainfall activity over the coming days. Palghar, Thane and Raigad are likely to experience hot and humid conditions along with light rain or thundershowers until June 20. Rainfall is expected to intensify from June 21 onwards, with light to moderate showers forecast across the region.

Mumbai Water Crisis

Amid a delayed monsoon and water shortages in parts of Mumbai, water tanker prices have surged after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cut water supply across several areas. Currently, non-potable water costs Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1500-1800 per 10,000 litres, up 10-30%. Potable water costs Rs 2,500-3,500 from Rs 2300-3300 per 10,000 litres, a 6-25% hike.

According to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 20, water level in Mumbai lakes have dipped below 10% with current live storage denoting 9% useful content of live storage left on June 20. Total water storage across the lakes has dipped by over 60% as compared to last year

ALSO READ: Mumbai Water Tanker Prices Surge Up To 30% Amid Water Shortage, Delayed Monsoon

Monsoon Likely to Advance Further In Maharashtra

Weather conditions are becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra around June 23, according to the latest forecast. The development is expected to bring increased rainfall activity across several regions of the state in the coming days.

Rainfall Activity Expected To Increase

The weather department has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between June 20 and June 25. Konkan is also likely to witness increased rain activity over the next few days.

Parts of Madhya Maharashtra may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph between June 22 and June 25.

Temperatures Likely To Dip After June 20

While no significant change in daytime temperatures is expected across Maharashtra until June 20, the IMD has forecast a gradual drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Southwest Monsoon 2026 Update

As per IMD's latest weather bulletin, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through 18°N/60°E, 18°N/65°E, 18°N/70°E, Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui, Muzaffarpur and 28.3°N/83°E.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh during next 4-5 days

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