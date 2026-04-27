Viral Video: Indian Student In Canada Shares Struggles Of Balancing Work, Studies

A viral video is showing that studying abroad is not always easy or glamorous. It reveals that many international students work long hours, travel a lot, and get very little rest just to manage high living costs.

Shared by an Indian student in Canada, Jyoti Kharayat, the video highlights the tough daily struggle behind life abroad.

She is currently pursuing her studies in Canada and uploaded a glimpse in a video that captures her from college to her shift at Starbucks and then again repeating the routine in her everyday life. It has struck a chord with thousands of viewers online by pulling back the curtain on the "hustle culture" required to survive high living costs.

In the clip, she explained, "I am trapped in a loop, to go to school, fees are required, for fees, work is required. I am just coming back from my school, currently working at Starbucks and then after tomorrow again, I will go to my school and then come work at Starbucks.. go home.. come.. school.. Starbucks.. oh my god it's a huge loop.. but at least I am happy."

Describing in a few seconds how rigorous life abroad is, where balancing jobs and classes in 24 hours is a must for a steady cash flow.

Loop Feels Endless

During the hardest days, life seems like an endless loop, which reflects in the video, which attracts a huge viewership. International students' part-time job hustle has triggered a massive wave of compassion across social media, with numerous users hailing the footage as a refreshingly honest depiction of the immigrant student experience.

What stood out to viewers, however, wasn't just the grind; it was her perspective. Despite the exhaustion, she speaks about finding happiness in the process, a detail that many found both relatable and reassuring.

The internet responded with empathy. Several users shared similar stories, calling it an honest depiction of student life abroad. Others appreciated the lack of pretence, noting how rarely such realities are spoken about openly.

Finding Happiness Inside the Hustle

In a surprising twist to a narrative defined by exhaustion, the student's story concludes with a powerful admission: "...but at least I am happy." This single sentence has shifted the conversation from one of pure struggle to one of resilience and perspective. Finding happiness under such immense pressure is no small feat.

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