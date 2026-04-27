Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper Scores 91.2%

Prachi Nigam, who once faced online trolling for her facial hair, has scored 91.2% in her Class 12 board examinations. The UP Board topper from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, continues to perform exceptionally well academically despite earlier social media criticism over her appearance. Prachi demonstrated particular strength in STEM subjects and reflected a high level of mastery in the science stream.

Prachi nearly achieved a perfect score in Mathematics with 99/100. Her academic consistency was further highlighted by high marks in Hindi (96/100), Chemistry (95/100), and Physics (93/100). She attributed the performance to her intensive focus on preparing for engineering entrance examinations.

She had previously topped the Class 10 exams by scoring 591 out of 600 and became widely known after her photos went viral, leading to unnecessary trolling. However, she remained focused on her studies and continued her academic success with strong marks in Class 12.

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The Road Ahead

Prachi remains undeterred, her singular focus remains on cracking the IIT-JEE to pursue a career in engineering. Her journey has transformed her into a symbol of resilience for thousands of students, proving that academic merit and self-confidence far outweigh digital noise.

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Reaction of Prachi Towards Trolling

In response to this criticism that she faced at the time, Prachi stated that, "After the announcement of results in UP, there was an outburst of trolling."

Despite the polarised reaction to her viral photograph, the young topper maintained a dignified and grateful stance toward her experience. "When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral, many people trolled me," Nigam told reporters. "At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone," reported the Hindustan Times.

Furthermore, she also went on to say that, "But however God has made me, I am fine with it. It does not make any difference even if you think that there is a difference because Chanakya too had been trolled but he didn't care, neither do I."

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