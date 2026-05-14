Shani Jayanti 2026: Date, Time, Significance, Puja Vidhi And All You Need To Know

In Hinduism, Shani Jayanti or Shanishchara Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, the son of Surya (the Sun God) and Chhaya, who is associated with justice, karma, discipline and rules the planet Saturn. People who face obstacles in their careers, finances, or health especially offer their prayers to the deity. Lord Shani is considered an important deity who rewards people according to their actions and guides them towards honesty and righteousness.

Shani Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, May 16. This year is considered special because Shani Jayanti and Shani Amavasya are on the same day, making it highly auspicious for prayers and remedies dedicated to Shani Dev.

Shani Jayanti 2026: Date And Important Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Shani Jayanti is observed on the Amavasya (new moon day) of the Jyeshtha month.

Important Timings:

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 5:11 A.M, May 16

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 1:30 A.M, May 17

Shani Jayanti 2026: Significance

The birth anniversary of Lord Shani, also known as Karmaphaldata, the giver of results based on karma, is celebrated on this day. Devotees worship Shani Dev on this day to seek relief from hardships, reduce the negative effects of Saturn and pray for success, peace and stability in their lives. Lord Shani is believed to reward people according to their actions and guide them toward honesty. The day is considered especially important for people going through Shani Mahadasha, Sade Sati, or Dhaiya.

Shani Jayanti 2026: Puja Vidhi

Here is how to perform puja on Shani Jayanti:

Wake up before sunrise, take a bath and wear black or dark blue coloured clothes as they are considered auspicious.

Clean the puja area and place an idol or picture of Lord Shani.

Offer mustard oil to Lord Shani or pour it over an idol of Shani Dev.

Light a diya using sesame or mustard oil.

Offer black sesame seeds, black cloth, urad dal, blue flowers, or iron items.

Chant Shani mantras like “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” 108 times.

Recite Shani Chalisa or Hanuman Chalisa for blessings and protection.

Donate food, clothes, sesame seeds, or help the needy and poor.

Shani Jayanti 2026: How It Helps

Shani Jayanti is believed to help reduce the negative effects of Saturn and remove obstacles and delays in life. Devotees pray on this day for mental peace, stability in life and better career opportunities. In Hindu belief, the influence of Saturn is not seen as punishment, but as a time for learning important life lessons and correcting past karma.

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