Rs 90,000 A Month From Pani Puri Stall? Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Street Vendor's Earnings

A street food vendor selling pani puri has become the centre of attention online after a video claimed that his monthly income reaches Rs 90,000, triggering wide discussion and mixed reactions on social media.



The claim surfaced after digital content creator Cassy Pereira spent an entire day working as a helper at the stall. During this time, he assisted with routine tasks such as chopping onions, peeling potatoes, preparing fillings, serving customers, and managing orders.



What The Viral Video Showed?

In the video, Pereira highlighted the scale of business at the stall, stating that more than 120 puris were sold within a single hour. He noted that even after a short break, customer flow resumed quickly, with crowds continuing to gather through the evening.



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He also described the response from customers and visitors during the day as “amazing”.



Earnings Breakdown Explained

According to the details shared in the video, the stall operates between 4 PM and 10 PM. Each plate of pani puri is priced at Rs 30.