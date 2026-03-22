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Rs 90,000 A Month From Pani Puri Stall? Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Street Vendor's Earnings

On average, the stall reportedly sells between 80 and 100 plates daily. Based on this, the estimated daily income comes to around Rs 3,000.

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Rs 90,000 A Month From Pani Puri Stall? Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Street Vendor's Earnings
Photo Source: Insta/ cassiusclydepereira

A street food vendor selling pani puri has become the centre of attention online after a video claimed that his monthly income reaches Rs 90,000, triggering wide discussion and mixed reactions on social media.

The claim surfaced after digital content creator Cassy Pereira spent an entire day working as a helper at the stall. During this time, he assisted with routine tasks such as chopping onions, peeling potatoes, preparing fillings, serving customers, and managing orders.

What The Viral Video Showed? 

In the video,  Pereira  highlighted the scale of business at the stall, stating that more than 120 puris were sold within a single hour. He noted that even after a short break, customer flow resumed quickly, with crowds continuing to gather through the evening.

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He also described the response from customers and visitors during the day as “amazing”. 

Earnings Breakdown Explained 

According to the details shared in the video, the stall operates between 4 PM and 10 PM. Each plate of pani puri is priced at Rs 30.

A post shared by Cassy Pereira (@cassiusclydepereira)

On average, the stall reportedly sells between 80 and 100 plates daily. Based on this, the estimated daily income comes to around Rs 3,000.

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Using this calculation, the monthly earnings are said to be approximately Rs 90,000, with an annual income of about Rs 10.8 lakh.

Social Media Reactions

The video quickly went viral, drawing a range of reactions from viewers online.  

One user commented, “His earnings are more than my CTC”.

Another wrote, “The best thing about owning a food shop is free food for life”.

A third user remarked sarcastically, “He has a personal issue with BCom graduates”. 

Another asked, “But how much does a BCom graduate make?”

Some users continued the discussion with remarks such as “He Has Personal Issue with B. Com Graduate,”, “BCom internships,” and “No need job . Start panipuri,”.

While many viewers praised the vendor's entrepreneurial effort, a section of social media users expressed doubts about the calculations and questioned whether such income levels are consistently achievable.

“this is obviously fake if they could make this much earning wont they just start other businesses?,” opined a user. 

“He isn't a owner of the stall he's a worker who gets paid daily wages,” claimed another. 

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