Gas Shortage Triggers Worker Exodus in Surat, Textile Units Hit as Migrants Head Home: Reports

Amid growing shortage of LPG cylinders, there is a large scale return of migrant workers from Gujarat's Surat, raising concerns about disruptions in the city's textile industry, news agency ANI reported on Friday.



The situation has developed amid the ongoing Middle East crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected global energy supplies.

The Gulf region contributes nearly 30% of the world's LPG supply, and disruptions have impacted imports into India.

According to reports, earlier this week, imports reportedly dropped to 265,000 metric tonnes as authorities began seeking alternative sources.

What is causing the shortage?

The LPG crisis is linked to supply disruptions in West Asia, which have affected availability across parts of India. As supply tightened, several regions began experiencing shortages, making it difficult for households and workers to access cooking gas.



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Impact on migrant workers

According to ANI, large crowds of migrant workers have gathered at Udhna Railway Station in Surat in recent days, attempting to return to their native villages. Despite having employment, many workers said they were unable to continue living in the city due to the lack of cooking gas.



Workers reported facing difficulties in accessing LPG cylinders for several days, which affected their ability to prepare food and manage daily life.



One migrant worker told ANI, “We are going back to our village as we have not received gas for several days. Our factories are also closing… We do not have money, so we are returning. Nobody is supporting us here… We will come back once the gas supply starts again. Many others are also leaving.”



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Another worker said she had been unable to obtain gas for about 15 days and added that restrictions by landlords had made the situation worse.



Another worker described the rising difficulty in accessing fuel, saying, “The gas price has gone up to 500 per kg. What can we do? We have been searching for gas for four days but have not received any. Earlier we used wood to cook, but the room owner has stopped us. We will return when the situation improves,” Kamal Pal said.

Effect on Surat's textile sector

A separate report by The Indian Express indicated that the worker outflow has begun to affect Surat's textile industry. Due to the shortage of labour, several factories have reportedly started shutting down operations for one or two days each week.



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Black market concerns



The crisis has also led to the rise of black market activity. LPG cylinders are reportedly being sold at significantly higher prices in some areas.



Workers without official gas registration books, who typically rely on refill centres, said they are among the worst affected.

One worker told The Indian Express that small cylinders, which were earlier available for around Rs 500, are now being sold for nearly Rs 2,500, making them unaffordable for many.

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