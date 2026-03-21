India Achieves 1 Billion Tonne Coal Production Milestone, Again

India has achieved a coal production milestone of 1 billion tonnes on Friday, March 20, marking the second consecutive year that the country has reached this level, according to a report by the Press Information Bureau.



The achievement, according to the note, reflects continued efforts across the coal sector, with contributions from multiple stakeholders, and highlights the country's focus on improving self-reliance in the energy sector while ensuring a steady fuel supply to key industries.



Officials cited by PIB said that the sustained level of coal production has helped meet increasing energy demand and supported the power sector in maintaining high coal stock levels at coal-based thermal power plants.



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The development is being seen as a result of coordinated planning and execution across different parts of the coal sector. It also indicates improved coordination within the coal value chain, which has contributed to maintaining supply and supporting economic activity.



The Ministry of Coal stated that it continues to focus on maintaining a stable and transparent system for coal production and distribution.

This includes policy measures, regular monitoring of performance, and engagement with stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and availability of coal.



The Ministry further noted that the efforts are aligned with the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, and aim to strengthen the country's energy framework, improve domestic production capacity, and support long-term economic development.

Meanwhile, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the combined index of eight core infrastructure industries rose by 2.3 per cent in February this year compared to the same month last year, IANS reported.



According to the report, amid the ongoing situation in West Asia, officials said that India's thermal power plants currently have coal stocks of around 53.41 million tonnes. These reserves are sufficient for nearly 23 days at the current rate of consumption. Additional stocks are also being built up at the pitheads of coal mining companies as a precautionary measure to address any possible disruption in oil and gas supplies.



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