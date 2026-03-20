'You Are Not Marrying Maid': Supreme Court's Big Remark As Husband Seeks Divorce Over Household Chores

The Supreme Court of India, while hearing a divorce case, observed that "a spouse is a life partner, not a maid," after the husband cited his wife's refusal to perform household chores as a ground for divorce, Live Law reported. The Court made it clear that allegations such as a wife not cooking or doing domestic work do not constitute cruelty in today's context.

The case involves a husband seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty, one of his main complaints being that his wife did not handle household responsibilities.

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During the proceedings, Justice Sandeep Mehta remarked, "You are not marrying a maid; you are marrying a life partner," while Justice Vikram Nath added that domestic duties like cooking and household work are responsibilities that must be shared in modern times.

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court directed both parties to appear in person for the next hearing. Mediation attempts had previously failed to resolve the dispute.

The couple, married in 2017, share an eight-year-old son. The husband works as a government school teacher while the wife is a lecturer. During the hearing, it was submitted that the wife is financially independent and has not sought alimony or maintenance.

The husband alleged that his wife's behaviour changed shortly after the wedding, accusing her of using abusive language, refusing to cook for the family, and not inviting him to their child's cradle ceremony.

The wife, however, disputed his claims, stating she went to her parents' home for delivery with the family's consent. She alleged that the husband's family demanded cash and gold, did not attend the ceremony, and pressured her to hand over her salary.

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The Family Court had earlier granted the husband a divorce on grounds of cruelty, but the High Court overturned that decision. The husband then approached the Supreme Court, where the matter is currently being considered.

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