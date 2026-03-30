Rs 28 Lakh Per Annum Job At Intel: Bihar Girl's Post Crediting Mother For Believing In Her Goes Viral

In a digital world often filled with stories of overnight success and luck, Ananya Shaswat's journey feels refreshing. Coming from Bihar, she recently shared the life-changing milestone of securing a role at Intel, with an impressive annual package of ₹28 lakh.

A techie from a small town in Bihar, took to X to share that she has bagged a role of System Software Engineer at Intel.

She also credited her success to her mother, who believed in her.

"From a small town in Bihar where girls are married off by 18–21," she said in a post on X.

She further nothed, "My mother fought every relative who said "padhai se kya hoga." She worked extra shifts so I could afford coaching. Today I joined @Intel as a System Software Engineer. 28 LPA."

Talking about the importance of education, especially coming from a small town in Bihar, she wrote, "Bihar ke log jaante hain education isn't a choice for us. It's survival."

From a small town in Bihar where girls are married off by 18-21.



My mother fought every relative who said "padhai se kya hoga." She worked extra shifts so I could afford coaching.



Today I joined @Intel as a System Software Engineer. 28 LPA.



Bihar ke log jaante hain education… — Ananya Shaswat (@ananyashaswat) March 30, 2026

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The part in Ananya's post that touched everyone was her praise for her mother for not letting the societal pressure decide her life. She showed gratitude to every mother saying, "This one's for every mother who believed before her daughter did."

Several people have commented on he post, praising her for her achievement.

One user commented, "Yes absolutely mam, Education is not a choice for us , It's survival. Education can only bring a great change from so much of poverty to good position. congratulations mam????????????????"

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Another user praised Ananya and wrote, "More power to you Ananya. I bet you have inspired so many girls & mothers around you."

One user highlighted the importance of a mother's support and commented, "Brilliant .....make ur mother's life luxurious ......you r receiving her blessings n hardworks fruit ...look after ur parents n ur family ...what seed ur mother sowed has standing tall tree with shade now ...let ur family enjoy the fruits....Best of Luck."

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