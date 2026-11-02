'Put Under House Arrest': X User Alleges Builder Restricted Movement, Entry Of Vehicle, Delivery Agents

A resident of a luxury high-rise in Gurugram has accused the property's developer and its management of restricting essential services and lift access to his 36th-floor apartment, leaving his family unable to move around freely. The resident described the situation as "house arrest" in a complaint shared on social media, which has since drawn attention to the dispute and raised concerns over residents' access to basic facilities in high-rise buildings.

Resident Alleges Lift Access Was Disabled

Varun Suhag, owner of apartment 36C on the 36th floor of a reputed towers in Sector 65, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), along with a screenshot of a message he reportedly sent to the society's promoter and director: "I, the owner of Apartment Number 36C, the Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram, have been put under house arrest."

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Suhag alleged that the building management had deactivated his lift access and call buttons, preventing him from independently summoning an elevator to his floor. He claimed that he and his family had to contact the building's helpdesk every time they needed to use the lift, often waiting 30-40 minutes for assistance.

He also alleged that access for external services, including delivery agents, visitors and staff, as well as personal vehicles and the movement of essential goods and luggage, was restricted.

Family Safety Concerns Raised

According to Suhag, he took possession of the apartment on August 27, 2026, and encountered the alleged restrictions shortly after beginning to move his belongings into the property.

He shared his ordeal, saying that he lives with his elderly mother, who has a heart condition, and his one-year-old child. Highlighting the difficulties faced by his family, he expressed concern that delays in lift access could create serious problems during medical emergencies.

Suhag also accused the developer of illegal construction and questioned how the building had received its occupancy certificate despite the alleged incomplete construction.

RERA Complaint and Police Approach

The resident said he had approached the police and registered a complaint, but alleged that he was informed that they could not intervene in the matter. He also claimed to have filed a case before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), seeking compensation for delayed possession.

According to Suhag, the project was originally scheduled for completion in December 2024. He further alleged that the developer had previously assured buyers that it would not be involved in the building's management and operations.

Lift Access Restored After Social Media Outcry

Following widespread attention and support on social media, Suhag shared an update confirming that technical staff had been sent by the builder to restore lift access to his floor.

A user asked, "Are you saying you have per floor lift. You cannot go up or down one floor as you have suggested. And no stairs? How they got OC?"

Suhag said, "I can go to another floor by stairs, but not access the lift on that floor."

Another questioned, "For time being can consider going to floor 37 or 35 and call for lift?? (specially for emergencies and filling complaints)."

On this he said, "No lift access on those floors as it is one apartment per floor."

While another raised a query, "Weren't you quoted in NYT about your strong optimism on this project? As a spokesperson of the brand, what changed?"

"Yes, but we were told that (the builder) will never be involved in the building, management or operation of this project. Which was a lie," complainer replied.

One asked, "Why didn't you share what led up to all this and why did they take such an action against you? Cant judge without knowing the full story."

"Can he take such action, is the question? Its a fully paid house wirh legal posession," Suhag said.

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On the question, "Why not call the police?"

He answered, "I called the police and registered a complaint, but police said they couldn't do anything about it."

He thanked those who supported him in raising the issue. The builder's management initially declined to comment on the allegations, while no detailed official response was included in the report. The allegations remain based on the resident's account and have not been independently established.

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