Man Sets Up Rs 40 Coffee Stall Outside Corporate Office, Earns Rs 18,000 In A Day

Most corporate employees, at some point in their lives, have thought about quitting the 9-to-5 job to start their own business. The uncertainty, though, of whether a new venture would succeed often holds them back.

To test the potential of a small food and beverage business, content creator Devansh Tyagi recently set up a roadside coffee stall outside a corporate office. A cup of hot coffee is a no-brainer for employees after a busy workday, right?

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This actually proved to be true as Devansh sold 450 cups in a day.

Tyagi documented the experiment in a video shared on Instagram, showing how he set up his small coffee shop with basic equipment and supplies. His setup included a table, gas stove, milk, instant coffee, cups, utensils and other essentials.

He priced each cup of coffee at Rs 40 and offered four flavours to give customers a cafe-like experience.

“I arranged everything in the morning, and at 10 o'clock, my small coffee shop was ready. Then I quickly boiled the milk on the gas and, to give the customers a cafe-like coffee feel, I used four flavours,” he said.

40 Cups In First 2 Hours

The experiment got off to a promising start when office employees began stepping out during their morning break at around 10 am. He served the customers himself and spoke to them, asking them how they liked the coffee.

He claimed that he sold 40 cups within the first two hours. The business, however, slowed down during the afternoon hours.

Total 450 Cups By The End Of The Day

Business picked up again in the evening as employees stepped out for a coffee break. He joked he had turned into a “coffee machine” as the orders kept coming in.

“I increased the speed of making my coffee, and now I have become a coffee machine. My hands were working at double speed, and the cash was coming non-stop,” he mentioned.

By the end of the day, Tyagi claimed that he ran out of stock as he sold around 450 cups.

This means, he generated Rs 18,000 in total sales at Rs 40 per cup. But there's an important catch. The figure represents revenue, not total profit, as the creator did not disclose the costs of ingredients, equipment, fuel, and other expenses.

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