Lizard Or Capsicum? Student Claims Reptile In Mess Food, Staff 'Eats' It To Deny Charge | Watch Video

A routine lunch at a university mess in Bhopal turned into a scene straight out of a viral internet moment when a student claimed he had found a lizard in his food—only for a staff member to eat it on camera to prove otherwise.

The incident, reported from the University Institute of Technology at RGPV, quickly gained attention after a video of the exchange began circulating online. What started as a simple complaint soon turned into a tense and oddly dramatic confrontation.

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In the video shared on X by user @gharkekalesh, a student is seen holding up his thali and pointing to a dark, curved object mixed in the sabzi.

UIT RGPV Bhopal: A student allegedly claimed a lizard in his mess food.



When he complained, the staff denied it and said it was capsicum, and later ate the lizard to prove their point

https://t.co/Wa6uBFIf5Y — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 22, 2026

The student insists it looks like a lizard, repeating his concern while others gather around. The mess staff member, standing across the counter, repeatedly says, “yeh shimla mirch hai” (this is capsicum), dismissing the claim. Again, the student then insists, “Yeh paon hai iske. Chipkali hai, uski aankh nikal rahi thi.”(These are its legs. It is a Lizard. Its eyes are coming off.)

As the argument continues, the moment takes a sudden turn. In an attempt to prove his point, the staff member picks up the disputed piece from the plate and, without hesitation, he puts it in his mouth and chews it, looking directly at the student and those filming. The act, meant to settle the argument, instead fuels the chaos.

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As the clip spread online, it drew a wave of reactions that ranged from humour to concern. One user wrote, “Bhai proof dene ka tareeka thoda casual hai,” while another joked, “Complaint solve nahi hui, evidence hi kha gaya.” A third comment read, “Even if it was capsicum, why would anyone eat it like that to prove a point?” Someone else said, “Hostel life just keeps getting more unreal.”

Others, however, raised serious questions. “This is not how food safety complaints should be handled,” one user wrote, while another added, “The bigger issue is hygiene, not whether it was capsicum or not.”

The university has since said it will look into the matter, but the video has already done its job—turning a mess complaint into a moment that is equal parts shocking, confusing and, for many online, strangely unforgettable and scary.

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