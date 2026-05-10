Happy Mother's Day 2026: Short Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp and Facebook Statuses To Send To Your Mom

Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate and appreciate all the sacrifices, strength, and love that mothers bring into our lives every single day. Whether you are near or far, a heartfelt message can make your mom feel truly special and loved on this day. From emotional wishes and thoughtful quotes to sweet WhatsApp and Facebook statuses, here are some beautiful Mother's Day greetings you can send to your mom to express your gratitude and make her day unforgettable.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Short Quotes

"All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." - George Eliot

"My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was." - Lisa Leslie

"The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation." - James E. Faust

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." - Robert Browning

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power." - Maya Angelou

"My mother had a slender, small body but a large heart." - Mark Twain

"No language can express the power and beauty of a mother's love." - Edwin Chapin

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Wishes

Happy Mother's Day to the most loving and caring mom in the world.

Thank you for your endless support, strength, and kindness. Wishing you a very happy Mother's Day 2026.

Your love makes every day brighter. Happy Mother's Day to all moms who make the world warmer and kinder.

Wishing you joy, peace, and love today and always. Happy Mother's Day, Mom.

You are the heart of our family. Sending lots of love and gratitude on Mother's Day 2026.

Wishing all mothers a joyful and peaceful Mother's Day 2026.

You are the reason behind so many happy memories in my life.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 to the woman who always puts her family first.

Your unconditional love is the greatest gift anyone could ever receive.

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who makes our house feel like home.

No matter how old I grow, I will always need your love and guidance.

Thank you for being my first teacher, best friend and biggest supporter. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Mothers hold their children's hands for a while but their hearts forever.

Your love, patience and strength inspire me every day.

Happy Mother's Day to the queen of our family.

Life becomes easier with a mother's love and encouragement.

Thank you for every smile, every hug and every comforting word.

Happy Mother's Day! You are my greatest blessing.

Wishing you love and joy today and always, Mom! Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Thank you for everything you do for us. Happy Mother's Day!

You are the heart of our home and the reason for our happiness.

No words can express how much you mean to me. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day to my greatest blessing. I am who I am because of you.

No matter how old I get, I will always need your hugs. Happy Mother's Day. You are my everything.

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who has given me so much love, wisdom, and strength. I don't think I can ever thank you enough for all that you do.

Your love is the foundation of my happiness. Happy Mother's Day to someone who is my greatest lifeline.

Happy Mother's Day to the woman whose love is the most precious gift I've ever received. Thank you for always being my guiding light.

You are my first friend, inspiration, and biggest cheerleader. Happy Mother's Day to the woman I love more than words can say.

Your warmth, kindness, and love make life so much brighter. Celebrating you today and always. Happy Mother's Day.

I am so grateful to have you as my mother. Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Mother's Day.

Thank you for everything, Mom. You are the very definition of love and strength. Happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the world. Your love and presence make our lives so special. Wishing you all the happiness in the world and more.

Moms are like flowers. Unique, beautiful, and joyful. Happy Mother's Day to the woman who makes my life bloom with love.

Happy Mother's Day, Mom. You are my greatest comfort and my biggest hero.

Happy Mother's Day to my favourite person on the plane.

You made the hard days feel manageable and the good days feel extraordinary.

I watch you and think – that's the kind of person I want to be. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

You didn't just raise me. You built me, piece by piece, with patience and love I didn't always deserve.

Mom, you are living proof that love can be both soft and fierce at the same time.

I hope this Mother's Day brings you even a fraction of the joy you've given me every single day of my life.

Heartfelt Mother's Day Greetings:

No words can ever express how much you mean to me, Mom. Your love is my greatest strength and my forever comfort.

You have given me so much. Your time, your love, your endless support. Today is all about you. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Thank you for believing in me even when I didn't believe in myself. Your faith in me has been my guiding light.

I probably don't say it often enough, but I'm genuinely so thankful to have you as my mom, and I appreciate everything you've ever done for me. You mean the world to me.

Mom, you're not just my parent, you're my best friend, my teacher, and my hero all in one. I love you endlessly.

You're the best listener, the best cook, and the best Mom. Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for raising me like a princess. I hope I can be half the mother to my children that you were to me.

Dearest Mom, no words in the world can define our bond of love. I can't tell how much I love you. You are the best mother, and I am so happy that I am your daughter. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day WhatsApp And Facebook Status

First My Mother, Forever My Friend! Happy Mother's Day, Maa!

Today is one special day for me. Today is Happy Mother's Day! Love you, Mom.

Mothers hold their child's hands for a while and hearts forever. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

You make home the happiest and most welcoming place to live in. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Happy Mother's Day to the nurturer, protector, caretaker, lover, teacher, and, above all, the finest human being.

Mother is the glue that holds the family together. Happy Mother's Day, Mom. I love you.

The real heroes of the world are mothers. Happy Mother's Day.

Even in the mother's beating, there is love. Happy Mother's Day to all beautiful moms.

When I count my blessings, I count you twice, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.

To the world, you are the mother. To us, you are the world.

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