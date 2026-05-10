Happy Mother's Day 2026: 150 + Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings, Quotes To Share

Mother's Day is here, and people across India and around the world are gearing up to celebrate the incredible women who fill our lives with unconditional love, strength, and sacrifice. Celebrated on the second Sunday of May, which is May 10, 2026, this special day is the perfect occasion to express gratitude and love.

Here's a collection of over 150 wishes, WhatsApp status, messages, greetings, and quotes to make your mother feel truly special on this dedicated day.

Heartfelt Wishes For Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day, Mom! Thank you for being the guiding light in my life.

To the world's best mom, thank you for your endless love, patience, and sacrifices.

Mom, your presence makes life easier. Happy Mother's Day!

To my first-ever friend and my forever hero. Happy Mother's Day.

Thank you for being my first teacher and for every lesson you ever taught me. I love you!

Happy Mother's Day to the woman whose support never fades away.

Mom, your love is the fuel that keeps me going every day. Celebrating you today, tomorrow, and forever!

You are the glue that holds our family together. We love you!

You are the reason behind all my victories in life. Thank you, Mom.

Wishing the strongest and the most loving woman one can ever have a very Happy Mother's Day!

ALSO READ: Happy Mother's Day 2026: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Mom

Best WhatsApp Status For Mother's Day

Blessed to call you my Mom, Happy Mother's Day 2026!

My first home, my first teacher, and my favourite superhero. Love you endlessly.

Home is wherever Mom is, a very Happy Mother's Day!

To the biggest cheerleader of my life. Happy Mother's Day!

A mother's love is not limited to a day. Grateful for you every day.

To the person who deserves the world and more, Happy Mother's Day!

Behind every great child is an amazing mother who deserves to be celebrated. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day to the person who knows me better than I know myself.

Motherhood: All love and no filters - Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there!

Blessed with the best. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Sweet Messages

Mom, thank you for loving me even on my worst days. You mean everything to me.

No matter how old I grow, I will always need you in my life. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Thank you for all the late nights, early mornings, and endless prayers you shower me with.

I may not say it enough, but I'm immensely blessed to call you 'My Mother.' Happy Mother's Day.

You are the one who keeps the family together. Happy Mother's Day.

No words could ever describe the love and gratitude felt towards you. Happy Mother's Day.

I hope I can become even half the person you are. Happy Mother's Day!

Your strength and wisdom continue to inspire me every single day. Here's to celebrating you, Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for being the safest place I could ever ask for. Happy Mother's Day!

You are the greatest blessing God has given our family.

Beautiful Greetings

Wishing the most amazing and wonderful mother a day filled with peace, happiness, and joy.

To my dearest Mom, may your day be as special as you are!

To the person who has been my heart's first home. I love you!

Wishing the lady who raised me with utmost love and grace a very Happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day to my biggest support system. I wouldn't be who I am without you in my life.

Celebrating the incredible woman who holds our family together.

Wishing you a joyful Mother's Day filled with beautiful moments.

Thank you for filling our lives with warmth, happiness, and love.

Wishing you a day with true happiness, the one you truly deserve! Happy Mother's Day!

May your heart always feel as cherished as you make our family feel.

ALSO READ: Happy Mother's Day 2026: 40+ Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And Messages For Your Mom

Quotes

"When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know" - Charley Benetto.

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." - Robert Browning

"The influence of a good mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation." - James E. Faust.

"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend." - Amit Kalantri.

"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." - William Makepeace Thackeray.

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana.

"All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln.

"The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." - Honoré de Balzac.

"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, and your forever friend."

"There is no heart that stretches the way a mother's heart does."

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