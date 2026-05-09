Happy Mother's Day 2026: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Mom

A mother is the heart of every family, the one who loves unconditionally, sacrifices silently, and stands by us through every joy and challenge. Her comforting hugs, endless support, and unwavering strength make life warmer and more meaningful.

Celebrated on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Mother's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honouring mothers and maternal figures for everything they do with love and care. Observed every year on the second Sunday of May across India, the US, and many other countries, the day is all about expressing gratitude to the women who shape our lives in countless ways.

And while words may never feel enough, a heartfelt message can still make her day extra special. Here are beautiful Mother's Day wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and status updates to share with your mom.

Happy Mother's Day Wishes

Happy Mother's Day, mom! You're the best ever!

Thank you for everything you do for our family. We love you more than anything!

Wishing you a day filled with love and relaxation.

I'm so lucky to have you as my mom and friend. Happy Mother's Day!

You make every day brighter. Enjoy your special day, mom!

Sending you all my love on this wonderful day, mom.

Happy Mother's Day to the glue that holds us together!

Thank you for being my biggest supporter and best friend.

You deserve the world, Mom. Have an amazing day!

Celebrating you today and always. Happy Mother's Day!

Touching Mother's Day Messages

Mom, you are the one-word solution to all the sore problems that I face in life. Keep smiling always.

You know, I am destiny's favourite child because I have a mom like you.

Mom, you are the face of beauty, innocence, understanding, gentle, and forgiving. Happy Mother's Day.

Mom, I would need you every single time, no matter how young or old I am.

Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and an act of love you've given me. Happy Mother's Day.

Thank you for laughing with us in the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you?.

Thank you for being the only mother in the world who would love a crazy child like me.

A mother's love is timeless and precious. Thank you for your constant love throughout everything.

Your love has always been my safe place. Thank you, Mom and Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for always believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself. Happy Mother's Day, Mom.

Mother's Day Greetings

Wishing the most amazing mom a very Happy Mother's Day! I love you!

Love and gratitude to you today and always. Have a great day, mom!

Happy Mother's Day to my favorite person in the world!

Thinking of you and sending the biggest hugs your way. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day! Even though I can't be with you today, I hope you're feeling all the love.

Love you to the moon and back, Mom. Have the best day!

You're my hero, Mom. Can't wait to celebrate with you soon.

To the best mom ever—Happy Mother's Day!

Wishing you a day as wonderful as you are. Happy Mother's Day!

You make the world a better place just by being in it. Love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day WhatsApp Messages

Happy Mother's Day! Even though I can't be with you today, I hope you're feeling all the love.

Love you to the moon and back, Mom. Have the best day!

Thinking of you and sending the biggest hugs your way. Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for being the incredible mom you are. I owe it all to you. Enjoy your day!

Wishing the most amazing mom a very Happy Mother's Day! I love you!

You're my hero, Mom. Can't wait to celebrate with you soon.

Happy Mother's Day to my favorite person in the world!

Love and gratitude to you today and always. Have a great day, mom!

Thank you for all the sacrifices you've made for us. It doesn't go unnoticed. Love you!

To the best mom ever—Happy Mother's Day!

Funny Mother's Day Messages

Thanks for putting up with me all these years, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

You deserve a nap today…or at least an iced coffee. Happy Mother's Day!

Raising me was probably a full-time job. Sorry about that. Thanks for your hard work, Mom!

I'd be lost without you (and hungry). Mostly because I can't cook. Love you, Mom!

Happy Mother's Day to the one who knows all my secrets and loves me anyway. I love you the most!

If moms were superheroes, you'd be Wonder Woman for sure. Happy Mother's Day!

Sorry for all the gray hairs. Love you, Mom!

You're the best mom. And my favorite chef, therapist, and chauffeur. You rock, Happy Mother's Day!

Thanks for always answering my calls, even when it's just to ask how to make a dentist appointment. Happy Mother's Day, mom.

Every day, I aspire to make you proud. How am I doing? Don't answer that. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Heartfelt Mother's Day Messages From Daughter

Mom, you're my role model and my rock. Thank you for your guidance, Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for teaching me strength, grace, and kindness. You really do know how to do it all. Love you, Mom.

I hope to be half the woman you are. Happy Mother's Day!

Your love has always been my safe place. Thank you, Mom and Happy Mother's Day!

From one amazing woman to another—Happy Mother's Day!

You're not just my mom; you're my best friend. Love you to pieces!

Every day, I aspire to make you proud. How am I doing? Don't answer that. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Your wisdom and love are the greatest gifts I could ask for. Thank you for it all, Mom.

You make the world a better place just by being in it. Love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for always believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself. Happy Mother's Day, Mom.

Mother's Day Messages From Son

Mom, you're my first friend and you're forever my hero. Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for always having my back. Love you, Mom.

You've taught me what it means to be a good person. That's why I'm awesome like you. Happy Mother's Day!

I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for everything, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Your love and guidance mean the world to me. I don't know where I'd be without you. Happy Mother's Day!

To the best mom a son could ask for, Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for all the sacrifices you've made for me. It never went unnoticed! Love you, Mom.

You've always been my greatest supporter. Even when I had that weird hobby. Happy Mother's Day, Mom.

Your strength and love inspire me to be a better man every day. Thank you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Wishing you a day as wonderful as you are. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day Wishes For A Mother Figure

You're a twofer: a bonus mom and a friend! Thank you for being part of my life.

I didn't know I needed a bonus mom, but I'm lucky to have you. Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for welcoming me into your family and trusting me with your favorite recipes. Happy Mother's Day!

You may not be my mom by birth, but you've earned the title in every way. Happy Mother's Day!

Your love has been the biggest blessing in my life. Thank you for everything. Happy Mother's Day!

"The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.” You taught me everything I know about growing up in this world, and I can never thank you enough. Happy Mother's Day!

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It's an act of infinite optimism.” Thanks for taking a chance on me. Happy Mother's Day!

“Perhaps it takes courage to raise children.” For the bravest and most loving bonus mom in the world, thank you for everything. Happy Mother's Day!

Your kindness and wisdom have made such a difference in my life. Thank you for everything. Happy Mother's Day!

You have given me so much love and support. I will never forget it. I love you and Happy Mother's Day!

ALSO READ: Happy Mothers' Day 2026: Five Greeting Card And Photo Frame Craft Ideas For Your Mom

First Mother's Day Messages

The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. You are incredible, resilient, and a wonderful mother. Happy first Mother's Day!

Happy First Mother's Day! You're already the best mom around.

Watching you become a mom has been so beautiful. You're crushing it. Happy Mother's Day!

Your first Mother's Day is just the beginning of a beautiful journey. Happy Mother's Day!

You're already such a natural at this. Happy First Mother's Day!

Wishing you a day filled with love and all the baby snuggles. Happy Mother's Day!

Your love for your little one is so inspiring. Happy First Mother's Day!

Celebrating you and all the joy you bring to everyone around you. Happy Mother's Day!

Watching you embrace motherhood has been nothing short of amazing. Enjoy your day, mama! Happy Mother's Day!

You're one hot mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Famous Mother's Day Quotes

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers" - Rudyard Kipling

"Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired; it need not be deserved" - Erich Fromm

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there" - Robert Browning

"Youth fades, love droops, the leaves of friendship fall; a mother's secret hope outlives all" - Oliver Wendell Holmes

"When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know" - Charley Benetto

"Mothers are like glue. Even when you can't see them, they're still holding the family together" - Susan Gale

"Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children" - Maxim Gorky

"My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was" - Lisa Leslie

"A mother's love is timeless and precious."

"Mothers make every house a home."

Short Mother's Day Status Messages

Happy Mother's Day to the glue that holds us together!

Happy Mother's Day! You're loved more than words can say! Love you forever, Mom.

All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. Mom, you're simply the best.

Forever grateful for your love and care.

Home is wherever you are, Mom.

Thank you for being my safe place, Mom.

Happy Mother's Day to my forever hero.

Your hugs are my happy place. Happy Mother's Day

To my first and forever love, my Mom.

Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing woman I know! Thank you for everything, Mom.

ALSO READ: When Is Mother's Day 2026? Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Across World

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