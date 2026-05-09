Happy Mother's Day 2026: 40+ Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And Messages For Your Mom

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you have not planned anything yet, now is the time to start. Celebrated on the second Sunday of May, this special day will be observed on May 10 this year. While mothers spend every single day doing countless things for us, Mother's Day is the perfect chance to return some of that love and make them feel truly appreciated.

Whether it is through a heartfelt message, a warm hug, a thoughtful gift, or simply spending quality time together, even the smallest gesture can make your mother feel special. To help you express your love and gratitude, here is a curated list of heartfelt wishes, greetings, messages and quotes for Mother's Day 2026 that you can share with your mom and make her day even more memorable.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Wishes

Thanks for still reminding me to carry a water bottle like I'm five years old. Happy Mother's Day Maa!

Mom, thanks for always acting normal even after hearing all my weird life decisions. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Happy Mother's Day! You deserve a full day of no cooking, no stress and no “Mom, where is this?” questions.

You make ordinary days feel warm and safe. That's your superpower, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

No one supports me louder and roasts me harder than you. Love you for both.

Happy Mother's Day to the only person who can understand my mood from the way I close a door.

Mom, you really made growing up feel less scary and more fun. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Thank you for always pretending my smallest achievements are world records. I love you, Mom!

Happy Mother's Day 2026! You are honestly the reason this family functions at all.

Mom, life gets busy, but one thing never changes – home still feels like you. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Greetings

Sending you a big hug and all the love this Mother's Day. You deserve way more appreciation than you get.

Hope your day is filled with good food, zero tension, and people finally listening to you the first time. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who somehow handles everything without making a big deal about it.

Wishing you a day where nobody asks you what's for dinner.

Hope today feels as comforting and lovely as the way you make everyone around you feel.

Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for being my safe place on both good and bad days.

Wishing you extra naps, extra smiles and absolutely no stress today. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Sending love to the person who has been my biggest cheerleader since day one.

Hope this Mother's Day brings you a little break from taking care of literally everyone else.

Happy Mother's Day, Mom. You make love feel easy, calm and real.

ALSO READ: Happy Mothers' Day 2026: Five Greeting Card And Photo Frame Craft Ideas For Your Mom

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Messages

Mom, I may not say it every day, but I notice all the little things you do. They matter a lot more than you think.

Thank you for always picking up my calls, even when I only call to ask random things. Happy Mother's Day!

You have always given me the kind of comfort that no place or person can replace.

Mom, you somehow make every problem feel smaller just by talking to me for five minutes.

I got lucky with you. That is really the whole message. Happy Mother's Day 2026!

Thank you for being patient during all my phases, even the very annoying ones.

You have taught me that caring for people does not have to be loud to be powerful.

Mom, I know I test your patience daily, but thanks for loving me anyway.

Mom, you are the kind of person people feel relaxed around instantly. That's rare.

Growing up, I thought you had all the answers. Now I realise you were just doing your best, and doing it beautifully. Happy Mother's Day!

Mom, I may not say it every day, but I notice all the little things you do. They matter a lot more than you think.

Happy Mother's Day 2026 Quotes

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of a rainbow." – Maya Angelou

"A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." – Agatha Christie

"It's a funny thing about mothers... Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful." – Roald Dahl

"He didn't realise that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark." – JK Rowling

"She was of the stuff of which great men's mothers are made. She was indispensable to high generation, hated at tea parties, feared in shops, and loved at crises." – Thomas Hardy

"I remember my mother's prayers, and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." – Abraham Lincoln

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." – Rudyard Kipling

"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." – William Makepeace Thackeray

"The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." – Honoré de Balzac

"Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." – Barbara Kingsolver

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.