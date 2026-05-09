PM Modi To Visit Karnatka, Telangana And Gujarat On May 10-11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat on May 10 and 11, during which he will inaugurate and dedicate projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad and also participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at Somnath temple.

Modi will also participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Telangana, two official statements said.

On Sunday morning, the prime minister will participate in the anniversary celebrations in Bengaluru and address the gathering. He will inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being.

Modi will also launch nation-wide service initiatives of the Art of Living, encompassing year-long projects focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

He will then travel to Hyderabad and will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion, and thereafter he will dedicate to the nation Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad, a state-of-the-art, cancer-focused, multi-super speciality quaternary care not-for-profit institution.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor at a total project cost of over Rs 3,175 crore.

The project will enable smooth, safe and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time by nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes while lowering fuel consumption and vehicle maintenance costs.

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The highway will strengthen connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka and facilitate industrial development in both states.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district, being developed under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

Being developed at a total cost of over Rs 2,350 crore across 3,245 acres, the project is strategically located along NH-65 and will provide seamless multimodal connectivity to major cities, ports, rail networks and airports.

The prime minister will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, developed under the PM MITRA Scheme.

Developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore, it is India's first fully functional PM MITRA Park and operationalises the Government of India's 5F vision - 'Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign'.

He will also dedicate to the nation Indian Oil's Malkapur Terminal Project at Hyderabad, developed at a cost of more than Rs 600 crore.

Modi will then travel to Gujarat and arrive in Jamnagar on Sunday night.

On May 11, the prime minister will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at Somnath Temple at around 10.15 am. Later, he will travel to Vadodara, where he will inaugurate the Sardardham Hostel at around 6 pm and also address gatherings on both occasions.

In Somnath, the prime minister will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at the sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.

Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marks 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple.

As part of the celebrations, the prime minister will participate in a series of auspicious religious and cultural events. He will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, commemorating the rich legacy and spiritual significance of Somnath.

The Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara will provide accommodation for 1,000 boys and 1,000 girls, along with amenities such as a central dining hall, a library and an auditorium.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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