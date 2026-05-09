Who Are Bengal's Richest MLAs? Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Doesn't Make the List

As Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal's Chief Minister on Saturday, attention has turned not just to his politics but also to his finances. The answer to whether the BJP's first CM in Bengal is among the state's wealthiest politicians is a clear no — and the contrast with those at the top of the list is striking.

How Much Is Suvendu Adhikari Worth?

According to his 2026 election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, Adhikari has declared total assets worth Rs 85.87 lakh with no liabilities.

He reported just Rs 12,000 in cash, no motor vehicle, and no gold or jewellery in personal possession. His annual income for 2024-25 stood at Rs 17.38 lakh.

The bulk of his wealth is in land and property — immovable assets in Purba Medinipur, including agricultural plots in the Nandigram area and residential flats in Tamluk and Kumarpur, make up Rs 61.30 lakh of his declared net worth. For a politician who has spent decades in public life, the declaration paints a picture of relatively modest means.

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Who Are Bengal's Top Three Wealthiest MLAs?

BJP leader Dilip Saha declared the highest assets among all winners, exceeding Rs 43 crore. Saha, who won from the Nabagram (SC) constituency in Murshidabad, was originally a Trinamool Congress candidate in 2016 before moving to the BJP.

Second is Ahmed Javed Khan of the TMC from Kasba, with declared assets of over Rs 39 crore. A seasoned politician from South Kolkata, Khan is a known face in the TMC's urban network and has previously held a ministerial position in the Mamata Banerjee government.

AITC's Bayron Biswas, MLA from Sagardighi in Murshidabad, came third with total assets of Rs33.42 crore.

All three legislators have declared PAN details in their affidavits.

The Bigger Picture

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report highlighted the growing wealth among elected representatives.

Of the 292 winners, 178 (61%) are crorepatis, up from 54% in 2021. The total declared assets of all winning candidates stand at Rs 1,091 crore, with an average asset of Rs 3.73 crore per MLA, significantly higher than Rs 2.53 crore recorded in the previous Assembly.

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Among major parties, the TMC MLAs have average assets of Rs 5.36 crore, followed by BJP legislators at Rs 2.97 crore. The two Congress MLAs reported the highest average assets overall at Rs 17.92 crore.

Against that backdrop, Adhikari's declared wealth of under Rs 1 crore makes him a rare outlier — a Chief Minister whose personal finances sit well below the average of the legislators he will now lead.

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