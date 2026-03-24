Wait, What? Woman Applies For Legal Tech Analyst Job On Her Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral

In a moment that perfectly captures the hustle culture of today's generation, a bride has gone viral for doing something completely unexpected on her wedding day — applying for a job while dressed in full bridal attire.

The now-viral video, shared on Instagram by a couple named Sanchi and Shivam, shows the bride seated inside a car, calmly scrolling through her phone amid the chaos of wedding preparations. Dressed in traditional bridal wear, she appears focused as she sends out a job application email for the Legal Tech Analyst role, making the most of a quiet moment before the ceremonies begin.

What makes the clip stand out is its relatability and timing. Weddings are often associated with grand celebrations, rituals, and emotional moments. But here, the bride seamlessly blends a major life milestone with career ambition—something many young professionals instantly connected with.

The text on the video reads, "Applying for job even on wedding day.. priorities straight," while the caption adds a playful touch: "Dulhan mode ON, hustle mode never OFF."

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The short clip quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. While some viewers found it hilarious, others saw it as a reflection of modern-day multitasking.

One user commented, "This is so me," while another wrote, "Hahaha it is hilarious." A third added, "This is quite relatable to me," highlighting how common it has become to juggle personal and professional commitments. Another simply said, "This is so funny," capturing the lighthearted tone of the moment.

Beyond the humour, the video also subtly points to a larger reality—how work and personal life often overlap in today's fast-paced world. For many, there is rarely a “perfect” time to pause everything, even for something as significant as a wedding.

The bride's calm focus in the middle of such a big day struck a chord with viewers, turning a simple clip into a viral talking point.

In the end, whether seen as dedication or just perfectly timed multitasking, the moment has left the internet amused—and perhaps a little inspired too.

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