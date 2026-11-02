Kerala Judge Completes Half Iron Man, Covers 113 Km On Swim, Bike, Run

Hailing a remarkable achievement for the Indian judiciary, Kerala High Court judge Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas is an inspiration by successfully completing the gruelling Ironman 70.3 triathlon held in Goa the past weekend.

At the age of 57, Justice Thomas competed in the men's 55–59 age category and finished the endurance challenge in an impressive 8 hours, 46 minutes and 44 seconds (8:46:44). His achievement has drawn attention for combining professional responsibilities in the judiciary with an extraordinary commitment to physical fitness and endurance sports.

What Is The Ironman 70.3 Triathlon?

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The Ironman 70.3, also known as the Half Ironman, is an internationally recognised event organised by the World Triathlon Corporation.

The number 70.3 in the title represents the total distance covered by participants in miles, equivalent to approximately 113 kilometres. The competition consists of three demanding stages:

Swimming: 1.2 miles (1.9 km)

Cycling: 56 miles (90 km)

Running: 13.1 miles (21.1 km)

Participants must complete all three tasks within the designated race conditions, which tests physical endurance, mental strength and preparation together.

'The Iron Judge': Justice Thomas Inspires With Achievement

Following the event, Dolphin Sea Swimmers posted a congratulatory post to celebrate Justice Thomas's accomplishment, describing him as 'The Iron Judge'.

In a possible first for the Indian judiciary, the post underscores the significance of a sitting High Court judge completing such a demanding international challenge. The post further praised his ability to balance the responsibilities of the Bench with his passion for endurance sports, describing him as an inspiration across generations.

From The Courtroom To The Finish Line

Dolphin Sea Swimmers posted on social media, sharing his achievement, "A FIRST FOR THE INDIAN JUDICIARY?

"Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas – The Iron Judge! A sitting Judge of the Kerala High Court completing an IRONMAN 70.3 is an extraordinary achievement. His 8:46:44 finish at Goa is a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to ambition and that discipline extends far beyond professional responsibilities," it said.

"At 57, competing in the M55–59 age category, he has inspired people across generations. From delivering justice in the courtroom to conquering one of the world's demanding endurance challenges, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas has shown what determination and commitment can achieve. The Bench by profession. The Ironman by passion. An inspiration by example! Heartiest congratulations, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas!" it added.

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