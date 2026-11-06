Kali Chaudas 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And Significance

Kali Chaudas, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi, will be observed on Saturday, November 7, 2026, as part of the five-day Diwali festivities. The festival holds particular significance in Gujarat and other parts of western India. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Kali and seek her blessings for protection from evil forces and negative energies.
The festival is associated with Goddess Kali, who symbolises the destruction of evil and the protection of her devotees. In certain regional traditions, prayers are also offered to Veer Vetal.
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Kali Chaudas 2026: Significance
Kali Chaudas symbolises the victory of good over evil and the removal of negative influences. Worshipping Goddess Kali on this occasion is believed to bring devotees courage, protection and spiritual strength.
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The festival falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Its observance is linked to Maha Nishita, the auspicious midnight period. This distinguishes it from other Diwali-related observances such as Roop Chaudas and Naraka Chaturdashi, which may fall on a different day.
The festival also highlights the importance of midnight worship in certain Hindu traditions. Its association with Maha Nishita gives the observance its distinct religious significance and sets it apart from other festivals celebrated during the Diwali period.
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Kali Chaudas 2026: Puja Muhurat
Kali Chaudas will be observed on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The puja is traditionally performed around midnight during the Maha Nishita period.
- The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 10:47 am on November 7, 2026, and ends at 11:27 am on November 8, 2026.
- Kali Chaudas: Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Kali Chaudas Puja Muhurat: 11:39 pm on November 7 to 12:31 am on November 8
- Hanuman Puja: Saturday, November 7
- The midnight puja muhurat begins on November 7 and continues into the early hours of November 8.
Kali Chaudas 2026: Puja Vidhi And Rituals
Kali Chaudas is observed through prayers and traditional rituals dedicated to Goddess Kali. However, the customs may vary across regions and are not followed by every household.
Devotees perform the puja during the prescribed Maha Nishita period and seek the goddess's blessings for protection from evil forces and negative energies. In certain regional traditions, prayers are also offered to Veer Vetal as part of the midnight observance.
Hanuman puja is also associated with Kali Chaudas in some regions.
Kali Chaudas And Kali Puja: What's The Difference?
Kali Chaudas should not be confused with Kali Puja, which is widely celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of eastern India. Kali Chaudas is associated with Chaturdashi Tithi and the midnight Maha Nishita period. Kali Puja, on the other hand, is generally observed on Amavasya (new moon night) during the Diwali celebrations.
Although both festivals involve the worship of Goddess Kali, they differ in their dates, regional significance and ritual traditions.
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