To Make A Social Media Reel, Kolkata Man Forced To Drink Petrol, Set Ablaze

A man in Kolkata was allegedly forced to drink petrol and set on fire by a group of people who wanted to film the act and post it as a social media reel. The incident took place on October 27 in the Garfa area of Haltu, when the victim was returning home from work.

According to police sources, the group lured him towards a spot near a pond before carrying out the attack.

ALSO READ : Can A Wife's LinkedIn Profile Be Used To Deny Maintenance? Bengaluru Court Explains

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The group allegedly staged the assault as a game, placing a helmet over the victim's head, blindfolding him and repeatedly slapping him.

But the ordeal soon took a horrifying turn. When he removed the helmet, the attackers tried to force petrol down his throat.

On meeting resistance, they doused him with the petrol and hurled a lit matchstick at him, setting his clothes ablaze.

The man managed to escape by running away and removing his burning clothes. Local residents subsequently came to his assistance and arranged for him to be taken to a hospital.

Police said the accused had recorded the incident with the intention of turning it into a social media reel and sharing it online.

Three people, including the prime accused, Arghya Saha, have been arrested in connection with the case. Two minors have also been detained.

ALSO READ : Ram Gopal Varma Defends Violent Films After Andhra School Attack, Says 'Blaming Cinema, Like Blaming Ramayana For Kidnappings'

The incident has once again drawn attention to the disturbing consequences of the pursuit of social media attention, where the desire to create sensational or viral content can encourage dangerous behaviour.

With online platforms rewarding content that attracts views, engagement and shares, some individuals increasingly resort to shocking stunts and extreme acts to capture public attention.

In such an environment, the distinction between entertainment and violence can become dangerously blurred.

What was allegedly conceived as content for social media in Kolkata instead became an act of extreme brutality, raising serious questions about the lengths to which some people may go in pursuit of online popularity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.