Dhanteras 2026 Gold Buying Muhurat: When To Buy Gold And Silver

This year's Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026, with many people planning to buy gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables on the occasion.

Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival is traditionally associated with wealth and prosperity. Buying precious metals on this day is considered auspicious.

This year, the date has prompted some confusion because the Trayodashi Tithi continues until the morning of November 7. However, Dhanteras will be observed on November 6, as the evening puja falls during the auspicious period on Friday.

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Dhanteras 2026: Date And Trayodashi Tithi

According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. In 2026, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:30 AM on November 6 and end at 10:47 AM on November 7.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold And Silver Buying Muhurat

Buying gold and silver is among the most common traditions associated with Dhanteras. Families often purchase gold jewellery, silver coins, utensils and other precious-metal items, believing these purchases bring prosperity and good fortune.

According to the New Delhi Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat begins at 10:30 AM on November 6 and continues until 6:37 AM on November 7.

A favourable Choghadiya shopping window is also listed on November 7, from 7:59 AM to 9:21 AM, within the remaining Trayodashi Tithi.

These timings are based on the New Delhi Panchang. The auspicious shopping period is separate from the evening Lakshmi-Kubera puja muhurat, and timings may vary depending on the city.

Dhanteras 2026: City-Wise Puja Muhurat

The Dhanteras puja muhurat varies across cities because it is calculated according to local sunrise and sunset timings.

City Puja Muhurat New Delhi 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM Gurugram 6:03 PM to 7:59 PM Jaipur 6:11 PM to 8:07 PM Chennai 6:14 PM to 8:10 PM Hyderabad 6:15 PM to 8:13 PM Pune 6:32 PM to 8:31 PM

The Pradosh Kaal in New Delhi will be from 5:33 PM to 8:09 PM. Devotees traditionally perform Lakshmi-Kubera puja during this evening period to seek blessings for wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2026: What Should Buyers Keep In Mind?

While buying gold and silver is a long-standing Dhanteras tradition, buyers should pay attention to the price, purity and additional charges before making a purchase.

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Those buying gold jewellery should check the BIS hallmark and the six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number. The HUID can be verified using the BIS Care app. Buyers should also compare the prevailing gold rate, making charges and GST before making the final payment.

For silver purchases, buyers should check the item's purity, ensure that its weight is accurate and verify that the weight and price are clearly mentioned on the bill.

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