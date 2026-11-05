Vasu Baras 2026: Govatsa Dwadashi Date, Time, Rituals And Significance

Govatsa Dwadashi, also known as Vasu Baras, will be observed on Thursday, November 5, marking the beginning of Diwali festivities in Maharashtra. This Hindu festival celebrates the sacred place of the cow in Hindu tradition and symbolises gratitude, prosperity, motherhood, nourishment and abundance.

The festival is dedicated to the worship of cows and their calves and devotees observe the day with prayers, rituals and fasting, seeking blessings for family well being, prosperity and the health of their children. The festival falls on Dwadashi Tithi, or the 12th lunar day, during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon). While Vasu Baras is widely observed in Maharashtra, it is also celebrated in Gujarat, where it is known as Vagh Baras.

Vasu Baras Date and Puja Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, Govatsa Dwadashi will be observed on November 5. The Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 10:35 am on November 5 and end at 10:30 am on November 6. The Govatsa Dwadashi puja muhurat in New Delhi is from 5:33 pm to 8:10 pm on November 5. The timings may vary depending on the location.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The festival is observed during the evening Pradosh period, which is considered to be auspicious for the worship of cows and calves. It falls a day before Dhanteras and is considered the beginning of Diwali festivities.

Vasu Baras Significance

Vasu Baras hold religious, cultural and spiritual significance in Hinduism. Cows are regarded as sacred in Hindu traditions and are associated with Kamadhenu, the divine wish-fulfilling cow. Worshipping cows and calves on Govatsa Dwadishi is considered a way of expressing gratitude for their nourishment and contribution to agricultural life.

Married women, particularly mothers, observe the Vrat to pray for the health, longevity, happiness and prosperity of their children. According to religious beliefs, observing the fast with devotion is believed to bring blessings to the family.

The word "Vasu" is traditionally associated with wealth and prosperity, while "Baras" refers to the twelfth lunar day. The festival is believed to bring prosperity, good fortune and spiritual merit to devotees.

In Maharashtra, Vasu Baras is considered to be the first day of the Diwali festival. It is followed by Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Bali Pratipada and Bhai Dooj, although regional calendars may differ in their festival sequence.

Vasu Baras Puja Vidhi and Rituals

The rituals of Govatsa Dwadishi generally focus on worshipping a cow and her calf, offering prayers and observing a fast. The step-by-step puja vidhi is as follows:

1. Wake up early and take a bath: Devotees traditionally wake up early, take a ritual bath and clean the house and the area where the puja will be performed.

2. Prepare the cow and calf: A cow and her calf are cleaned and decorated with flowers and garlands. Turmeric, kumkum or sandalwood paste may be applied to their foreheads.

3. Perform the worship: Devotees offer flowers, incense, a diya, akshata (rice grains) and other puja materials. Water may be offered at the feet of the cow as part of the traditional worship.

4. Offer food to the cow and calf: Special food offerings are prepared and given to the cow and calf. Depending on local customs, these may include wheat-based preparations, jaggery, gram or other suitable fodder.

5. Perform aarti: Aarti is performed before the cow and calf. Devotees pray for the well being of their families and children.

6. Listen to the Vrat Katha: The story associated with Govatsa Dwadishi is recited or heard during the puja.

7. Observe the fast: Women observing the Vrat follow their family's fasting traditions and conclude the observance according to the prescribed ritual. These practices vary across regions and households.

Vasu Baras Fasting Rules and Food Customs

Fasting is an important part of Vasu Baras for many devotees. Commonly followed customs include avoiding wheat based food during the fast; abstaining from cow's milk and milk based products, including curd, ghee and buttermilk, in traditions that prescribe this restriction; observing a full day fast or consuming permitted foods, depending on family customs; offering food to the cow and calf before consuming food themselves; and eating a simple and satvik meal after the puja.

Some Maharashtra households traditionally avoid wheat and moong dal on this day. However, fasting rules are not uniform across India. Devotees generally follow the customs prescribed by their family or regional tradition.

Govatsa Dwadishi Vrat Katha: The Story Of Nandini

Govatsa Dwadishi is associated with the divine cow Nandini, who is regarded in Hindu Mythology as the daughter of Kamadhenu. Nandini is believed to possess the power to fulfil the wishes of devotees. She is also associated with the sage Vashistha. The festival is also referred to as Nandini Vrat because of its association with the divine cow.

Different regional traditions narrate different stories associated with Govatsa Dwadishi. Some versions describe a woman observing a fast after being separated from her child, while others focus on Nandini and the blessings associated with the worship of cows.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Supreme Court Allows Certified Green Crackers In Delhi

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.